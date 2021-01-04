Closed resort was granted bundle of waivers

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

(CNS): Developers behind the remodeling of the old Treasure Island resort into Margaritaville on the West Bay Road were granted a bundle of waivers, according to documents obtained by CNS in an ongoing freedom of information battle. HHG Cayman Ltd was granted over CI$1.7 million in duty concessions for building materials, furniture, fixtures, operating equipment and supplies for the renovation of the resort, which is now closed.

In most development concession agreements government tends to focus the duty waivers on building materials or fees. But in this case the re-developers managed to secure duty cuts for a nine-month period between April and December 2017 on a huge range of goods.

Despite some initial delays in CIG refunding the re-developers, they successfully recovered CI$1,710,128.08

The latest information about the variety of concessions given to different developers comes against the backdrop of government claims that the long-awaited policy on development concessions will be going to Cabinet for consideration next month, just one month before the current parliament is dissolved and more than five years after the auditor general first warned of the need for a more transparent policy.

The concessions given to HHG show that not all agreements are equal. In this case the re-developers took as much advantage as possible of the loose definition of supplies, even trying to get concessions on the clothing and merchandise they planned to sell in the resort store.

And while the finance ministry drew the line on Jimmy Buffett t-shirts being sold in the retail stores, the developers were granted duty refunds on an array of other items that would not normally be granted waivers, such as fancy glass plates for the restaurants, aprons for kitchen staff, microwaves, lampshades, pieces of art and even plastic cups.

Despite the more than CI$1.7 million taxpayer subsidy, the resort closed after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although closing the islands to tourists played a significant part in the closure, it is understood that the resort was struggling before the virus hit local shores. The current owners, MV Advisory Ltd, were sued recently by the resort shareholders and forced the property into liquidation so that they could recover $1 million.

Prior to that, when workers at the resort attempted to access their pensions during the emergency withdrawal period last summer, they found that the resort had not been making the full mandatory payments required under the law.

Although the Department of Labour and Pensions confirmed an ongoing investigation back in the summer, the DLP has offered no further details of the probe since. However, the workers told CNS that, given the amount of creditors in the queue, they had learned that they are unlikely to ever receive at least a year’s worth of pension contributions that were not paid.

This underscores the question that has been asked time and again about who really benefits when developers are given concessions. It is clear that, despite the windfall this project received from the public purse, two years later, when Cayman’s tourism figures were breaking historic records, the resort was losing money and unable to meet its legal obligations.