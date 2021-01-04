Closed resort was granted bundle of waivers
(CNS): Developers behind the remodeling of the old Treasure Island resort into Margaritaville on the West Bay Road were granted a bundle of waivers, according to documents obtained by CNS in an ongoing freedom of information battle. HHG Cayman Ltd was granted over CI$1.7 million in duty concessions for building materials, furniture, fixtures, operating equipment and supplies for the renovation of the resort, which is now closed.
In most development concession agreements government tends to focus the duty waivers on building materials or fees. But in this case the re-developers managed to secure duty cuts for a nine-month period between April and December 2017 on a huge range of goods.
Despite some initial delays in CIG refunding the re-developers, they successfully recovered CI$1,710,128.08
The latest information about the variety of concessions given to different developers comes against the backdrop of government claims that the long-awaited policy on development concessions will be going to Cabinet for consideration next month, just one month before the current parliament is dissolved and more than five years after the auditor general first warned of the need for a more transparent policy.
The concessions given to HHG show that not all agreements are equal. In this case the re-developers took as much advantage as possible of the loose definition of supplies, even trying to get concessions on the clothing and merchandise they planned to sell in the resort store.
And while the finance ministry drew the line on Jimmy Buffett t-shirts being sold in the retail stores, the developers were granted duty refunds on an array of other items that would not normally be granted waivers, such as fancy glass plates for the restaurants, aprons for kitchen staff, microwaves, lampshades, pieces of art and even plastic cups.
Despite the more than CI$1.7 million taxpayer subsidy, the resort closed after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although closing the islands to tourists played a significant part in the closure, it is understood that the resort was struggling before the virus hit local shores. The current owners, MV Advisory Ltd, were sued recently by the resort shareholders and forced the property into liquidation so that they could recover $1 million.
Prior to that, when workers at the resort attempted to access their pensions during the emergency withdrawal period last summer, they found that the resort had not been making the full mandatory payments required under the law.
Although the Department of Labour and Pensions confirmed an ongoing investigation back in the summer, the DLP has offered no further details of the probe since. However, the workers told CNS that, given the amount of creditors in the queue, they had learned that they are unlikely to ever receive at least a year’s worth of pension contributions that were not paid.
This underscores the question that has been asked time and again about who really benefits when developers are given concessions. It is clear that, despite the windfall this project received from the public purse, two years later, when Cayman’s tourism figures were breaking historic records, the resort was losing money and unable to meet its legal obligations.
The documents that CNS has obtained through the FOI request will be posted in the CNS Library later this week.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Policy, Politics, Tourism
Forget about MVille – what about da hundreds millions granted to da Dart corporaation????
he’s paid it back many times over…
What is DLP doing about the unpaid Pensions? Inquiring minds want to know.
Concessions are necessary if you want any sort of progress.
who is actually the owner/the developer …HHG or HH?
Who is responsible for it’s reopening? I know they are currently renting rooms out
And yet not even a duty break for us on island of even $500 so we can bring stuff in since we can’t afford to fly off island.
Normally relief from taxes and fees are given to struggling families and individuals. In Cayman families and individuals pay the full amount while wealthy developers get the discounts. SMH
Why wasn’t this place used for quarantine?
It was
Not that anyone stuck to the rules. Numerous people were breaking quarantine to go to the bar in reception and were quite open about it.
Until they got their power cut off
For a minute
as long as real estate development is not defined as relevant financial business for the purposes of AML and CFT regulation this will continue to happen.
There exists ,(or used to), a thing called the Hotels Aid Law, which was enacted to encourage hotel developers by giving them duty reduction on everything needed to open a hotel.
A developer provided a list which f everything he needed to import and the board agreed a duty reduction.
That well intentioned device has been hijacked by politicians handing by our favors to their friends.
You are describing corruption.
Don’t these guys have several other incomplete developments on island?
Yes, that is why we love them………..
The government was the final decision maker for the grant of the concessions. Why is the developer being painted as the bad guy for asking? If the requests weren’t legal or otherwise appropriate, government should have denied them.
Assuming that is the full story, which it never is.
How government can waive duty when they want what a joke. I remember been sent medication for my son’s illness from the states it was a clinical trial so the medication was free and customs took it upon themselves to put a monetary figure on it and I had to beg and plead to have the duty waived absolutely disgraceful.
This is just wreaks of political corruption. How does our Government get involved with some of these Characters and players? Isn’t the least bit of due diligence done? Where there and stipulation as to how these concessions would be used and penalties for abuse? Shouldn’t Government have cut off any concession they were getting when they were not paying pensions..Let me guess, they will probably say they didn’t know about the pensions..
Will someone be held liable for the misuse of these funds? Will the Government do an inquiry into how much this benefited the people of these islands and I am not talking about just the politicians?
I think both Roy McTaggart and Joey Who better start talking or their seats will be up for grabs come May.
If they had to deal with CIMA, like the rest of us, the administrators would have been sent in decades ago…. but of course that is just it: keep all that probity stuff for the ex-pats in the FS industry and away from what we do in gowerment…..
Alden and his gang strike again!
Giving away everything with no plans, substance or justification for how the decisions are being made. Pi$$ Poor Management from a bunch of clowns.
Joey Who?
Kurt Tibbetts, Alden McLaughlin, McKeeva Bush, Joey Hew, Moses Kirkconnell, Julianna Connolly, Tara Rivers, Dwayne Seymour they are all the same. All are useless and untrustworthy. They are all about can they get out of politics for themselves and their business associates. Cayman needs better leaders because all of the above have got to go in 2021.
Agreed, but good luck… Their constituents (Cayman educated) will re-elect them, just wait and see. Very sad that our electorate are du.. sh..s…
Anyone remember the comment posted when this farce kicked off suggesting that the only way to remediate TI was with a wrecking ball because the only value in the place was the land it sits on/
This was a scam from day one wasn’t it?
Bet the next step is someone buying the whole mess up from the liquidators for peanuts and flattening it for a new high-rise development.
I’ll give them 10 bucks for the giant flip-flop
I’ll go $25 🙂
For the pair maybe
Interesting comment about the site. When TI was in liquidation pre-Ivan I met someone representing people who were trying to take the place over and that was their take on it – the resort was worth nothing but the land was a goldmine. When it went into long-term let I had a room there for a year in 2007/8 and it was a tip. Some of the rooms on the upper floors weren’t bad but on the lower floors the damp and mold had to seen to be believed.
Not paying pension contributions that have been deducted from wages should be classified as theft.
It is. It is also fraud. We have police. They do not do their job.
They do the job just appallingly badly. They are so bad they don’t even know it. Not knowing you don’t know is just about as dangerous as it gets. Led by a complete idiot they call the Chief of police. He wouldn’t make a sergeant in the UK. Fundamentally useless, I mean when you get sent HUNDREDS of recomnendations to discipline staff and yet do nothing, it says a lot about your credibility.
Racist.
Why has no one been arrested for any deduction and subsequent non payment of pension monies? Is that not theft? Is that not fraud? And WT actual F are we paying the labor authorities to do?
My ex-employer took money from my paycheck for pension and never contributed. It’s taken the labor authorities 4 years and they are still working on the case. How long does it take to see that money is not being paid into an account?
Even if they pay it now, I’ve missed the opportunity to withdraw it.
Take a private prosecution. Then sue tge authority for the cost.
Cause then they’d have to arrest all the prominent local businesspeople they turn a blind eye to as well.
It is widespread and has been going on for years. It is a form of corruption with which, absent any explanation, it seems the police are complicit.
The police aren’t complicit. They’re incompetent.
I am not surprised in the least – this was almost inevitable with these guys.
12.13pm Are you talking about the Govt.,the Developers, or both?.
All of the above
They are all peas in a pod..
I prefer the term “turds in a cesspool”
All of dem
Yes.
I was specifically referring to the developers, but it can go both ways!