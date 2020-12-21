Minister has no data on impact of concessions

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart in Parliament last week

(CNS): The finance minister has admitted that no research has been done or data collected justifying the continued duty concessions on building materials in Grand Cayman and a host of other waivers on Cayman Brac. After delivering a statement in Parliament last week renewing various import and stamp duty cuts due to expire on 31 December, Roy McTaggart was unable to tell his colleagues if these cuts had achieved their goals or if any of the price reductions had trickled down to consumers.

Answering questions from the opposition benches about the statement, specifically on whether or not the concessions were passed on to consumers or if they had stimulated the Sister Islands’ economy at all, the minister said there were no mechanisms in place to see if prices were being reduced as a result and government merely hoped the savings trickled down.

MPs also voiced concern that the hiked prices on the Sister Islands were far in excess of what could reasonably be expected as a result of the additional transport costs to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, where gas prices were said to be hovering around $8 per gallon.

McTaggart undertook to have his ministry examine those costs, after revealing again that no research has ever been done to see how much more the residents on the Sister Islands are being charged for goods under the guise of the cost of bringing the stuff from Grand Cayman.

In his statement McTaggart told the House of Parliament that since July 1996, government had been offering a range of duty concessions “to stimulate and encourage economic activity… particularly the Sister Islands of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman”.

But although these had been in place for almost 25 years, he said that it “remains inconclusive” whether or not they have had any impact on the economic growth of the Sister Islands. McTaggart said this was due to other factors challenging the economic development on the Sister Islands, such as “lackluster population growth”.

“In 2019, it is estimated that the population of the Sister Islands increased by 1.9%, or 42 persons, compared to 2015 when the last evaluation was conducted. In 2018, Cayman Brac’s per capita GDP was estimated at 32.6% of that for Grand Cayman. Given this very substantial income differential, a uniform rate of duties for the sister Islands and Grand Cayman will be regressive or inequitable for those in Cayman Brac,” he said as he announced the continuation of the waivers.

These included a 100% import duty waiver on building materials imported to the Sister Islands, a 100% waiver of stamp duty on land bought on Cayman Brac, as well as a 12.5 cents per gallon cut on import duty on all gasoline imported to Cayman Brac. The minister also reinstated the flat 15% import duty rate on building materials imported to Grand Cayman.

But despite having no supporting data to justify the decision or any goal in mind, just a broad hope that it might help, McTaggart said government was not only renewing the existing duty cuts but was adding more as a result of the “continuing economic plight of the Cayman Brac economy”.

The additional measures for Cayman Brac include cutting all duty on gasoline to the island and a cut of 100% in the duty on imported household appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, water heaters, pumps, washers, dryers, ranges, cook tops and ovens, as well as a 3% stamp duty on the purchase of property already built on Cayman Brac.

The renewal and additional package of concessions will become effective on 1 January.