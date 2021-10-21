Minister to rethink NHDT project in mangroves

Mangroves being bulldozed this week on Pro Plus project site

Area of proposed NHDT development with red border

(CNS): Local activists have persuaded Jay Ebanks, the minister responsible for housing, to rethink a proposal to build affordable homes in the South Sound basin that would entail the removal of mangroves. Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm about the impact that private sector development is having in the area, and persuading government at least to change its plans will help in the goal to roll out a sustainable solution. However, despite the best efforts of residents and activists objecting to the surge of development, the mangrove wetlands of South Sound are still under increasing threat.

A planning proposal has been approved for the controversial Pro Plus application for a substantial apartment and town house development on a 10-acre site of mangrove habitat off Linford Pierson Highway. The application was heard by the Central Planning Authority on 29 September.

According to the minutes, the developer will be required to submit a storm-water management plan for the site, continuing the piecemeal approach to flooding in the area, which the Department of Environment has warned will make matters worse. The concerns of the objectors and the need to retain at least some wetlands on the site were largely dismissed, and the developer wasted no time to begin clearing mangroves at the site earlier this week.

Earlier this year Sustainable Cayman presented the ‘South Sound Mangrove Park & Tarpon Alley nature trail‘ proposal to Ebanks, the planning and infrastructure minister, to highlight development concerns and suggest some mitigating measures. Part of the proposal included reviewing plans to build affordable housing on 24 acres of land owned by the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT).

Last week the minister met with local environmental activists, who pressed home their concerns and the need to prepare for climate change. At that meeting, Ebanks said that, having considered their proposal and the threat that more development would pose, he was optimistic that NHDT project could be shelved with a view to acquiring more suitable land elsewhere for affordable housing in the capital.

CNS spoke with NHDT Director Julio Ramos, who said he was aware that the proposed affordable housing project in the South Sound basin was under reconsideration. He agreed that it was a particularly environmentally sensitive area and said that, provided the NHDT could get the equivalent land elsewhere in the capital, as it still has to build homes that local people can afford, they would not object to the land being reclaimed by the crown for conservation.

“The expectation is that the mangrove forest will therefore not be developed and could be returned to the crown with the intention to leave it as green open space,” Sustainable Cayman spokesperson Melanie Carmichael said following the meeting.

She said the news will be welcomed by those wanting to protect the mangroves, including residents in the surrounding community, especially those in places such as Randyke Gardens, who know only too well the consequences of the failure to implement a wider storm-water management plan for the South Sound basin.

Wetlands serve important water quality improvement functions within the landscape, which is why these functions should be factored into storm-water management strategies. Mangrove forests help to mitigate climate change, pulling huge amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and storing them in their soils — up to four times as much carbon as other tropical forests.

“It is very refreshing to be able to have open dialogue with the persons making decisions so as to allow for a greater understanding of what the people of the Cayman Islands feel needs to be done to protect and improve public spaces, preserve culture and heritage and ensure sustainable use of Cayman’s natural environment for future generations to address climate change” Carmichael said.

However, the area remains under enormous development pressure from the private sector and the DoE has stressed the urgency to roll out a sustainable comprehensive storm-water management plan.



