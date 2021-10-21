Minister to rethink NHDT project in mangroves
(CNS): Local activists have persuaded Jay Ebanks, the minister responsible for housing, to rethink a proposal to build affordable homes in the South Sound basin that would entail the removal of mangroves. Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm about the impact that private sector development is having in the area, and persuading government at least to change its plans will help in the goal to roll out a sustainable solution. However, despite the best efforts of residents and activists objecting to the surge of development, the mangrove wetlands of South Sound are still under increasing threat.
A planning proposal has been approved for the controversial Pro Plus application for a substantial apartment and town house development on a 10-acre site of mangrove habitat off Linford Pierson Highway. The application was heard by the Central Planning Authority on 29 September.
According to the minutes, the developer will be required to submit a storm-water management plan for the site, continuing the piecemeal approach to flooding in the area, which the Department of Environment has warned will make matters worse. The concerns of the objectors and the need to retain at least some wetlands on the site were largely dismissed, and the developer wasted no time to begin clearing mangroves at the site earlier this week.
Earlier this year Sustainable Cayman presented the ‘South Sound Mangrove Park & Tarpon Alley nature trail‘ proposal to Ebanks, the planning and infrastructure minister, to highlight development concerns and suggest some mitigating measures. Part of the proposal included reviewing plans to build affordable housing on 24 acres of land owned by the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT).
Last week the minister met with local environmental activists, who pressed home their concerns and the need to prepare for climate change. At that meeting, Ebanks said that, having considered their proposal and the threat that more development would pose, he was optimistic that NHDT project could be shelved with a view to acquiring more suitable land elsewhere for affordable housing in the capital.
CNS spoke with NHDT Director Julio Ramos, who said he was aware that the proposed affordable housing project in the South Sound basin was under reconsideration. He agreed that it was a particularly environmentally sensitive area and said that, provided the NHDT could get the equivalent land elsewhere in the capital, as it still has to build homes that local people can afford, they would not object to the land being reclaimed by the crown for conservation.
“The expectation is that the mangrove forest will therefore not be developed and could be returned to the crown with the intention to leave it as green open space,” Sustainable Cayman spokesperson Melanie Carmichael said following the meeting.
She said the news will be welcomed by those wanting to protect the mangroves, including residents in the surrounding community, especially those in places such as Randyke Gardens, who know only too well the consequences of the failure to implement a wider storm-water management plan for the South Sound basin.
Wetlands serve important water quality improvement functions within the landscape, which is why these functions should be factored into storm-water management strategies. Mangrove forests help to mitigate climate change, pulling huge amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and storing them in their soils — up to four times as much carbon as other tropical forests.
“It is very refreshing to be able to have open dialogue with the persons making decisions so as to allow for a greater understanding of what the people of the Cayman Islands feel needs to be done to protect and improve public spaces, preserve culture and heritage and ensure sustainable use of Cayman’s natural environment for future generations to address climate change” Carmichael said.
However, the area remains under enormous development pressure from the private sector and the DoE has stressed the urgency to roll out a sustainable comprehensive storm-water management plan.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
NHDT please look at building homes on smaller parcels of land. Say 1 or 2 acres with 6/8 homes constructed. This would be much better than 40 homes on 10 acres. Large concentration of low cost housing will likely result in future issues, some of which has already been seen in previous large NHDT developments.
Wouldn’t worry too much. All mangroves will be gone, whole of Grand Cayman will be tarmaced over soon, then along comes another Ivan and it’s good night, regardless whether affordable housing or million dollar 1 bed condo on SMB. The tragedy is paradise being destroyed whilst we all watch on and when it’s too late we will lament as to how we let it happen.
I am not sure how affordable housing can be labelled on an area that will be 7 feet under a storm surge in the next category 4/5 hurricane that sweeps through *They wont be affordable after the storms passage.
Developers are so desperate to cash-in on the foreign money being given to them in buckets that they will do anything to convert that cash into a building.
I’d like to point out that what appears to be this new development “Yarl” is being marketed on ECAY now with a starting price of CI$369k for a one bedroom…
Pro-plus developments aren’t exactly sympathetic to the local eco system, unless the natural eco system is concrete.
I know they’re not the only offenders, but FFS we need to do better.
Fix the transportation system here to alleviate traffic, which negates the need for these GT developments.
South Sound is already ruined. It should have been kept low density, low level. The greenery is nearly all gone, and this is over the course of around a decade.
Piecemeal approach. Without an actual plan this is just window-dressing and the ‘park’ will turn into a dead mangrove swamp as everyone builds around it and floods it. But hey, the developers save money because now they don’t have to worry as much about flooding each other out since Government is picking up the tab of creating a catchment area for their floodwater. Good job activists.
(The one winner is the NHDT who hopefully get better land for affordable housing. Of course thats an if. Hey, I hear the CIG has some land in the Ironwood Forest in Town. Or maybe someone has a few acres to sell the NHDT at a ‘good’ price? Lets get building.)
If there’s a viable and sustainable solution to this then the DOE should provide it. All they do is complain that a solution is needed; yet despite all their expenditure they don’t have one. The NRA some crazy how is responsible for SWM but only on paved surfaces. They do not care about landscaped run off. Meanwhile all that land (as far as I know) is zoned to be built on and valued accordingly.
Now, if it needs to be protected (and I agree that MAY be the case) then come up with the plan NOW and come up with a way to compensate the land owners. Then you implement the plan.
What we have now is a bunch of people whining with no solutions, government entities with no teeth or clue what they’re doing or why and land owners who paid market value based on the ability to develop the land.
Bring a comprehensive plan to the table or stop complaining.
Agreed. The Government has an Environmental Protection Fund that has 10s of millions of dollars in it. I would think the procurement of these lands that DOE deems need to be protected would be an appropriate use of the funds to buy back from persons who would have purchased what was zoned as residential/commercial land. The next step would be for DOE/planning to proactively determine what lands need to be protected and zone them accordingly in advance of further sales/transfers under the present zoning.
1:16 pm Exactly. Finally someone speaking some sense!
Meanwhile, the poor people will just live in cardboard boxes.