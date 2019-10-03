Duty waivers still not monitored

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson and Deputy FS Michael Nixon (far right) appear before PAC

(CNS): Four years after the auditor general first recommended that government introduce a duty waiver policy and find ways to manage, monitor and measure the concessions it gives away, a proposed policy is still in the very early stages, the Public Accounts Committee heard Wednesday. As senior civil servants appeared before the committee to answer questions raised in the report, Customs in the Cayman Islands, it was clear that officials still have no idea how much duty is given away, largely to developers, and what, if any, benefit that brings.

In her opening statement Auditor General Sue Winspear said that there is still only minimal progress on the management of concessions and waivers, which are still not being properly monitored, so the government does not know if the anticipated benefits of giving the concessions are being delivered.

But when Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson and his deputy, Micheal Nixon, appeared, the committee heard that the policy had just this week made it as far as caucus. Jefferson said that when it was presented it was well received; the only concern from the politicians was that Cabinet needed to retain some flexibility to grant concessions and the policy should not be too prescriptive.

But Jefferson admitted that historically there has been very little monitoring of concessions and waivers.

As far as he was aware, he said, no checks had ever been done on sites to see if developers on larger projects are employing as many Caymanians as they said they would. And while there had been an effort in the ministry to monitor the outcomes and timelines, the more detailed monitoring on the possible abuse of concessions was much more difficult, he said.

The financial secretary said that estimating how much the public purse actually gives away in concessions and what the benefits of that are was a challenge. “It is a problematic area to monitor concessions,” he said. “We have never gone to worksites to question or obtain evidence that Caymanians are being employed where it would have been a condition of the concessions as the ministry does not have the resources.”

But Jefferson suggested the new employment agency, WORC, once it is up and running, may be better able to monitor developers who have agreed to create a certain number of local jobs and assess whether or not they have reneged on those commitments.

Nixon told the committee that the new policy was extensive and the ministry was stepping up its due diligence on those offered concessions. He said the “key deliverables” were now being monitored, and where developers had not met agreed start dates or completed a project as required, the concessions could be change or cancelled altogether. He said the new policy has recommended that developers secure planning permission before they get the concessions.

Jefferson added that the policy will cover the criteria for granting waivers, such as the feasibility and whether it fits with government aims. It also covers the risks that a project could pose and what impact giving concessions will have on revenue, and also requires large waivers to have written agreements defining the concessions and where a developer would need to satisfy certain requirements.

But the two senior government bean counters both admitted that tracking the value of concessions is “a work in progress”, made more challenging by the systems in place at customs and how developers draw down on their waivers.

Wesley Howell, despite being on temporary secondment to the Elections Office in light of the impending referendum, is the chief officer in the premier’s ministry and responsible for the new Customs and Border Control (CBC) agency. This means he will ultimately oversee the concessions policy if and when it is implemented.

Howell welcomed the proposal, saying it would provide a more coordinated approach to concessions and their outcomes in longer term. He said that if people are aware of concession abuse, such as where developers have waivers for one project but are using the goods for others, they can report that to the government tip line or the whistle-blower lines or anyone in government that they feel comfortable talking to.

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller asked how Cabinet is granting waivers to hotel and condos aimed at the tourism sector, given that it breaches the Hotels Aid Law, but the question was not resolved. Jefferson said he was unaware whether or not the finance minister had taken advice about how the concessions, which he said Cabinet has a lawful right to grant under different legislation, conflicted with the laws relating to the relevant hotel legislation.

See Wednesday morning’s PAC session below:

Related

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics