Active COVID-19 cases climb to 235

(CNS): There were 24 new positive COVID-19 test results on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases of the virus to a new high of 235. From 926 tests carried out over the last day, nine positive cases were in travellers exiting quarantine and fifteen were new community case, including three children. There are now 148 people in Cayman with symptoms of COVID-19 and two in the hospital. One of them, who is not vaccinated is in the ICU but not on a ventilator. The Public Health Department is believed to be pushed to the limit, testing close to a thousand people a day, as the reality of managing community spread starts to bite.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is urging the unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible and invited anyone over 50 years old who had their second shot more than six months ago to get a booster.

Over the last day an additional 86 people came forward to be vaccinated for the first time, which means almost 56,000 people have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 112 people got their second shot. 7% of those aged 50 and over have now had a booster.