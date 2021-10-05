Businesses ramp up pressure to reopen
(CNS): A number of Cayman’s larger business owners and developers are joining forces to ramp up the pressure on government and the public to fully reopen the borders by embarking on a concerted campaign to convince people that it is time to live with COVID-19. Government has hinted that it may lift isolation restrictions for vaccinated visitors who have had a negative PCR test sometime next month, and these private sector leaders are pushing them to set the date now. In a press release about their efforts, these business leaders said they are preparing for “an operational and mindset shift” that will see the Cayman Islands adjust to coexisting with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to documents seen by CNS about the campaign, the strategy is being led by Dart but is supported by the Chamber of Commerce as well as real estate developers, the supermarket bosses, fast food franchisers and restaurant owners, who are all working on the plan to prepare their workforce and customers to learn to live with the virus in the community.
“Cayman has been in the fortunate position that, for more than a year, we were able to eliminate COVID from our shores,” said Woody Foster, Managing Director of Foster’s Supermarket and a member of the private sector group. “However, we always knew the day would come when elimination would no longer be possible.
“As a business owner, my job now is to adapt our operating practices so that safety remains our top priority, and to demonstrate to employees and customers how we can all still go about our daily business safely with COVID in our midst. As we have heard repeatedly, getting vaccinated remains our best defence against this virus – to protect ourselves, our families and the wider community,” he added in a press release from the group.
The group plans to launch a public education campaign about “getting ready” and what that means for employers and workers.
“We recognise and appreciate people have different perspectives and priorities,” Foster said. “Our intent is not to impose a single point of view, but to bring the community along with us on our journey toward readiness. The rest of the world is learning how to live with COVID, and I am confident we can too.”
Despite coming from a variety of industries, members of the group agree on the importance of reopening borders so that both visitors and residents can travel more freely.
The group is working with the Reopen Cayman campaign, which was made up of tourism stakeholders and had been pressing for the borders to reopen since last year. The new Ready2Reopen campaign, which is targeting 22 November as the date to reopen the borders, will be taking over the Reopen Cayman existing social media channels
“We were delighted to be approached by such a respected group of local business leaders and happy to offer our support,” said Kel Thompson of Century21, who originally launched Reopen Cayman with fellow businessman Michael Tibbetts of Clearly Cayman. “The negative impact of our borders remaining closed goes beyond the financial loss; it separates families and affects our mental well-being. As a community, it is essential we agree a path towards a safe and timely reopening of our borders,” he added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Food and Drink, Real Estate, Retail, Tourism
Bermuda’s government gave in to its wealthy business owners and dropped quarantine. Now they have thousands infected dozens dead, 20% of whom are vaccinated, schools closed, etc. But the business owners made a few dollars so they are happy.
The CDC recognises that Covid disproportionately affects people of colour.
The Premier of Bermuda has stated that 94% of hospitalisations in Bermuda are within the black population.
Picture the people who are running the re-open campaign.
Now we get to see whether PACT are in fact PUPPETS dancing to the tune of the rich.
Wealthy business owners get richer, ordinary Caymanians get sick and die.
It was predictable that wealthy business owners would push to re-open. They get the benefits and have the ability to fly off the island with their families if anyone gets sick. It is the average Caymanian that will suffer when Cayman succumbs to Covid the way that Bermuda has after giving in to the demands of their wealthy business owners.
Money, Money, Money
When will these businessmen understand that the Government is not going to take their advice on reopening. These guys are good businesses men but they have zero knowledge about reopening.
Gents leave this to the professionals who have gotten cayman to where we are today.
Ask yourself a question would you go to a eye doctor for a heart problem.
PACT has voted and the Bill will become reality. Now set a date and open up. I agree with 30 day notice prior to allow unvaccinated a final offer. That said, pick a date and be done with it. It’s time to join the living again.
About time. Git ‘r dun!
Kudos to Woody. Education of those hesitant is crucial. They are not reading scholarly articles. They are reading Facebook garbage. They need someone to put the facts into a framework they can absorb.
Our Government has dropped the ball, and acted in such a foolish and reactionary manner that I am speechless. Really what the heck CIG? Locking down every family member of a positive kid for weeks? Are you flipping nuts? The incubation period for Covid to be detectable on PCR is 3 to 5 days. Not 14.
Not to mention that the R value of delta is approximately 6.5. I.e. one (unvaccinated) person infects an average of 6.5 persons. The spread is exponential. So, the genie is out of the bottle. No SMB seawall approach will work.
Need to do something to address the school situation. With the current isolation requirements, it is likely that most if not all schools will be substantially closed within a few weeks, with hundreds, if not thousands of families being forced to isolate for 14 days.
This will enter a rinse & repeat cycle as kids simply get the virus after they return to class and the whole isolation requirement kicks in again.
This will cause very substantial issues not limited to the schools – How will e.g fosters cope when all of their staff with school age children are forced to isolate for 14 days. Or the Port? Or Customs? Or the banks? Or RCIPS? Or the Civil Service?
It will effectively be another lockdown. Has CIG done any planning or modelling of this scenario? Has it thought about it all? Is Panton simply going to stumble through that minefield wearing his usual clown shoes?
It’s about time to open the border, get rid of quarantine and get the economy up and running.
Yes man. Money over everything, watch u dont catch it too
All of the non-essential businesses who are a part of this should step up to the plate by requiring their customers to be vaccinated. That would have a greater impact than an educational campaign.
“the strategy is being led by Dart but is supported by the Chamber of Commerce as well as real estate developers, the supermarket bosses, fast food franchisers ….”
And some of you said I was unfairly persecuting Dart et al for wanting to trade their dollars for our resident’s lives. I don’t care where you are from. If you are here, you should have rights, and more and more I believe these very pivotal ideals should be decided by referendum, not by the influence of those who stand to make the most money.
Well written.
And this Cabal controls Cayman, so the path forward is clear.
Cayman, prepare!
As part of the “community” I reject the border opening debacle in light of the recent covid 19 transmissions across the Island mainly, within the circle of vulnerable unvaccinated children.
Excellent!!! A November date would be perfect so that us from the North could start planning our winter destination travel, BUT…………
1. The reopening date has to be FIRM- it has to be set in stone and not be changed again.
2. There must not be any quarantine for anyone who is vaccinated.
3. The CDC vaccination card must be accepted as a digital format is not available. We may be able to get our vaccination records notarized from the state, but no possible way to have things digital. Even my booster shot from CVS they can not put it digital. My shot 1 & 2 (Phizer) was done at a state vaccination facility and only received the CDC vaccination card.
4. Over the holiday periods think of a 4 day PCR testing period. If one travels on Dec. 26 and gets a PCR test on the 23rd, the results may be delayed because of the holidays. That would put off traveling until the 27th or later. Then people traveling on that date, would they be able to get a PCR test on Christmas Day? People will decide not to travel if their vacations time is cut short over the PCR test. Just something to think about.
5. Welcome back hotel/airfare deals. Are the planes (besides CAL) flying in from the US before Feb.? I heard they have been canceled until then.
6. No more backing out, changing phases, etc.
7. So looking forward to a return to GCM.
How about we receive the BA booster shipments mid month, make sure they are in good shape, and then ramp up the 3rd booster deployment program targeting a mid-late November soft-reopen? It’s not good for businesses to rush into being shuttered again, if they are thinking we can reopen tomorrow. That’s the “normal” business cycle playing out up north. Let’s be smarter. Applying Covid-19 vaccination logic to what is effectively Covid-21 now, on waning immunities gets a failing grade in basic observational comprehension. Even then, we will need to wear masks, wash hands, and distance 6ft from other non-household. Speaking of supermarkets, I’d like the RCIPS to start fining blasé owners, like Woody, for failing to train their employees or supervise observation of the public health law within the walls of these public facilities.
I hope it works, but it probably won’t. Too many people like having no tourism and no visitors. Too many people want to live in the bubble…oh wait the bubble burst.
Imagine that. Greed wins again. This coaltion overpowers the voices and needs of the people. Can you list businesses who don’t agree with this coalition?
well done to the private sector who are stepping up when cig are lost at sea.
all the business community now need to do is to introduce restrictions on the unvaccinated so they can’t enter their premises.