Businesses ramp up pressure to reopen

Ready2Reopen campaign material

(CNS): A number of Cayman’s larger business owners and developers are joining forces to ramp up the pressure on government and the public to fully reopen the borders by embarking on a concerted campaign to convince people that it is time to live with COVID-19. Government has hinted that it may lift isolation restrictions for vaccinated visitors who have had a negative PCR test sometime next month, and these private sector leaders are pushing them to set the date now. In a press release about their efforts, these business leaders said they are preparing for “an operational and mindset shift” that will see the Cayman Islands adjust to coexisting with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to documents seen by CNS about the campaign, the strategy is being led by Dart but is supported by the Chamber of Commerce as well as real estate developers, the supermarket bosses, fast food franchisers and restaurant owners, who are all working on the plan to prepare their workforce and customers to learn to live with the virus in the community.

“Cayman has been in the fortunate position that, for more than a year, we were able to eliminate COVID from our shores,” said Woody Foster, Managing Director of Foster’s Supermarket and a member of the private sector group. “However, we always knew the day would come when elimination would no longer be possible.

“As a business owner, my job now is to adapt our operating practices so that safety remains our top priority, and to demonstrate to employees and customers how we can all still go about our daily business safely with COVID in our midst. As we have heard repeatedly, getting vaccinated remains our best defence against this virus – to protect ourselves, our families and the wider community,” he added in a press release from the group.

The group plans to launch a public education campaign about “getting ready” and what that means for employers and workers.

“We recognise and appreciate people have different perspectives and priorities,” Foster said. “Our intent is not to impose a single point of view, but to bring the community along with us on our journey toward readiness. The rest of the world is learning how to live with COVID, and I am confident we can too.”

Despite coming from a variety of industries, members of the group agree on the importance of reopening borders so that both visitors and residents can travel more freely.

The group is working with the Reopen Cayman campaign, which was made up of tourism stakeholders and had been pressing for the borders to reopen since last year. The new Ready2Reopen campaign, which is targeting 22 November as the date to reopen the borders, will be taking over the Reopen Cayman existing social media channels

“We were delighted to be approached by such a respected group of local business leaders and happy to offer our support,” said Kel Thompson of Century21, who originally launched Reopen Cayman with fellow businessman Michael Tibbetts of Clearly Cayman. “The negative impact of our borders remaining closed goes beyond the financial loss; it separates families and affects our mental well-being. As a community, it is essential we agree a path towards a safe and timely reopening of our borders,” he added.