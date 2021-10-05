DG: No vaccine mandate for local civil servants

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson addresses Parliament on Tuesday

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told Parliament on Tuesday that he is extremely concerned about the safety of civil servants on the front line who will not take the vaccine. During the debate on changes to immigration laws to mandate vaccinations for work permit holders, he said that, given the position of the elected government that no Caymanians should be forced to get vaccinated, there would be no enforcement for government workers. However, he begged those civil servants who have not done so to rethink their position and get the shots.

He said there are plans to put provisions in the Public Service Law for non-Caymanian government workers on contract, but there would be no mandate for locals. But he said he was worried about all unvaccinated workers, especially those on the front line. Manderson said he did not want to go to a funeral of a civil servant, which he said could happen.

Expressing concern about some staff who are dogmatic in their opposition and are even forwarding COVID vaccine misinformation to colleagues, friends and families via social media. He implored civil servants, especially those on the front line, to do the right thing and get vaccinated.

The deputy governor said the civil service should be leading in vaccination levels, as it is “life saving”, and he pointed out the problems of unvaccinated front-line workers who are dealing with COVID-19 positive travellers and can pass on the virus more easily.

Manderson said those in public service were facing new challenges that come with the introduction of community spread, such as how to deal with people who are told at a moment’s notice that they must isolate. Some such people were not given any assistance when they needed it.

He said they were now working overtime to change that; they are now checking on them and answering their calls and giving them the help they need. Apologising to those who had not received the expected level of service, he promised that “we will get this right”.