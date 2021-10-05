DG: No vaccine mandate for local civil servants
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told Parliament on Tuesday that he is extremely concerned about the safety of civil servants on the front line who will not take the vaccine. During the debate on changes to immigration laws to mandate vaccinations for work permit holders, he said that, given the position of the elected government that no Caymanians should be forced to get vaccinated, there would be no enforcement for government workers. However, he begged those civil servants who have not done so to rethink their position and get the shots.
He said there are plans to put provisions in the Public Service Law for non-Caymanian government workers on contract, but there would be no mandate for locals. But he said he was worried about all unvaccinated workers, especially those on the front line. Manderson said he did not want to go to a funeral of a civil servant, which he said could happen.
Expressing concern about some staff who are dogmatic in their opposition and are even forwarding COVID vaccine misinformation to colleagues, friends and families via social media. He implored civil servants, especially those on the front line, to do the right thing and get vaccinated.
The deputy governor said the civil service should be leading in vaccination levels, as it is “life saving”, and he pointed out the problems of unvaccinated front-line workers who are dealing with COVID-19 positive travellers and can pass on the virus more easily.
Manderson said those in public service were facing new challenges that come with the introduction of community spread, such as how to deal with people who are told at a moment’s notice that they must isolate. Some such people were not given any assistance when they needed it.
He said they were now working overtime to change that; they are now checking on them and answering their calls and giving them the help they need. Apologising to those who had not received the expected level of service, he promised that “we will get this right”.
See the DG’s address to Parliament below:
As a vaccinated Caymanian Civil Servant, I demand to know who works in the building and is unvaccinated.
It is so sad. Nobody wants to see these people become ill because they are hoodwinked by ‘news’ from sources whose only goal is to line their own pockets with clicks. Sadly, I think it will take someone dying before they wake up.
Stop their salary, Franz. The same people who are forwarding all the stupid false information are those intellectually and work energy challenged civil servants who ever since email was invented have spent their time sending prayers, Bible texts and other friggen foolishness around while doing zero work other than that of their church in government time. We even had a top accountant doing her SDA work for donkey years when she should have been governments working.
“Begged”.. Just mandate. You may save a life or two.
After 18 months, so tired of cowards.
Step up. Most Cayman anti vaxxers are simply afraid of a needle (so…you know you are…that’s ok..).
You’ll be fine.
So, non-Caymanian government workers may get covid, but guess the local government workers are immune from the risk? If this government was really for their people this would be a mandate for ALL front line workers no matter if they were local or not.
Government should mandate ALL public servants to be vaccinated.
Thank you DG. We are most grateful for your faithful service.
I do hope the civil servants listen to the DG and get vaccinated.
It’s all about the money. Follow the money and you will find truth.
Cut their pay!
Perhaps the Government does not appreciate that refusing to mandate vaccines for frontline healthcare professionals whilst mandating it for all expatriates in the private sector is what makes the mandate so offensive, and liable to challenge. Come on guys! We are so much better than this.
“We” really aren’t. I’ve been here for years and I’m not surprised.
Why not?
If they don’t want the vaccine, then they should be mandated to be covid tested 2x a week or lose their jobs.