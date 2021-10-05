WP vaccine bills are constitutional, says AG

Attorney General Sam Bulgin addresses Parliament on Monday

(CNS): Amendments to immigration and border control legislation passing through Parliament, which will add the COVID-19 vaccination to the conditions for work permit holders and some categories of residents, are constitutional and will withstand legal challenges, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin told Parliament Monday evening. He said that government is able to do things that could breach the Bill of Rights in the interest of public health or safety.

He said that the public was perfectly at liberty to challenge any law introduced by the government but he was confident that it would successfully defend any of the anticipated challenges to these legislative amendments. Bulgin, who has advised the PACT administration on the amendments, defended the requirement and said governments can, when required, introduce various conditions on foreign workers in the country’s interest or for public safety reasons.

“These changes are a rational and proportionate response to this deadly COVID-19 pandemic and in our view are fully compatible with the rights contained in the Cayman Islands Constitution,” he said.

Citing case law supporting the government’s position, he said the current immigration regime already provides for the boards to implement reasonable requirements for entry. He added that there is no legitimate expectation in Cayman for any work permit holder to enter, remain or settle here, as it is at the discretion of the authorities based on conditions.

“Those… who are applying to come and work can have no legitimate expectation of being granted to do so unless, of course, they are willing to meet certain conditions,” he said. “And there are no expectations that a work permit will be renewed. It does not matter if it’s a first renewal, a second permit or a tenth,” Bulgin added.

The vaccine will be just an additional condition, Bulgin said, accepting that those who have been here for some time who are faced with the choice of taking the vaccine or leaving will face disruption to their right to family life if they choose not to be vaccinated. However, government can still interfere with that right, given that it has an obligation to protect its people and the wider health system, he noted.

Reducing the number of people at risk of getting very sick will protect the healthcare system as well as the people and makes the vaccine condition reasonable.

Bulgin said the imposition of this requirement was proportionate, given the situation and the increase in community transmission as the government moves to reopen the borders. He explained that, because the vaccine being used here is proven to prevent serious illness or death, the mandate is justified.

“There is increasing and credible evidence that those who are vaccinated are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and less likely to pass the virus on to others,” he added, as he explained why he believes the amendments will be insulated from any legal challenge based on the provisions of the Bill of Rights.

He said that government had made every effort to encourage people to take the vaccine voluntarily and it was satisfied that this mandate was proportionate because it applied only to people who do have a choice and must accept the conditions of the work permit regime.