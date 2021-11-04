Foster’s expansion stalls over ‘old time’ house

Miss Cassie House

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has adjourned an application by Foster’s to expand its West Bay supermarket to give the local business time to revise the plans for a larger parking lot to incorporate a century-old traditional Cayman house on the site. This will mean revising the plans to put the additional parking space around it or to move the house to the front left corner of the site and redraw the parking and driveways to accommodate it there.

Woody Foster, the company’s managing director, had been hoping to move the Miss Cassie House away from the site, but when he appeared before the CPA last month he had agreed to consider keeping it there and work around it.

According to the minutes from the 13 October planning meeting, where the CI$2.2 million application to expand Foster’s Republix store was considered, the board asked the supermarket management to revise the site plan using one of those two options, but said the preferred option would be to keep the house in its current location.

However, when he appeared at the last CPA meeting, Foster indicated that he favoured moving the house to Frank Sound. He explained that a renovation enthusiast who had room for the old building had contacted him about taking it and working on it at his property. But because the traditional Caymanian house is part of a historic area, the board has requested that Foster’s keep it in the area.

When Foster’s submitted the application they were initially going to tear down the house, then later proposed moving it, but this raised a public backlash. At the planning meeting Woody Foster said the problem was a wider community issue related to the lack of protection and investment in the country’s built heritage.

This particular home, he said, was old but very little of its original features remained, and if he was to retain it on the site it would be a monument because it was not feasible to incorporate the house into the new supermarket plans.

Nevertheless, the situation highlighted the lack of laws and funding to maintain or restore the remaining old properties across Cayman. The National Trust, which looks after a dozen old properties with very limited funding, has created a new fund to raise money to buy properties on its heritage register that are at particular risk.

While the list of the oldest properties that could still be preserved has shrunk dramatically over the last two decades, the cost of acquiring and renovating and then maintaining even one old house can be extremely expensive.