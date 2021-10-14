Old house highlights heritage failures

Miss Cassie House

(CNS): The question of what to do with an old traditional Cayman house on land owned by Foster’s supermarket has highlighted the lack of protection for local heritage. Woody Foster appeared before the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday and said that a national conversation was needed about protecting culturally significant land or property in the future. Facing a public uproar about an old West Bay home that will need to be moved to make way for the expansion of the district store, Foster said that getting angry with him wasn’t going to solve the problem.

During the CPA meeting, he put forward a number of solutions about the old ‘Miss Cassie’ house and confirmed that it would not be demolished but said that it would need to move. Outlining efforts made to date to save the house, he said he had reached out to the National Trust but at the time they did not have the money. He approached Dart but the company said it wasn’t interested.

It wasn’t until demolishing it was looking like the only option that an adjoining landowner stepped up and asked if he could move the house to East End.

Explaining the options, Foster said he believed the best solution was to allow that heritage enthusiast to take the house to an area just past Frank Sound, as he had already moved and worked on several old time homes. Foster said his neighbour wanted to rehabilitate the house, which has already lost much of its original features and had numerous bits added on.

The other option was to keep the house on the site, but it would then need to move to the back or front of the current parcel. Foster explained that there was no way it could stay in its current location because it was not possible to design the entire project around it.

Keeping the house on site would also mean it could not be used because it would have to be closed up. Foster said that the supermarket could not take on the liability of people going inside or the cost of renovation.

But he said his main reason for wanting to talk to the CPA was because this was an emotive issue and he understood that it was a concern for the community. But time and again the question of how we protect Caymanian heritage is not being answered, he said, and by the time things get to the planning stage, it’s too late.

“Shame on us as a country,” he said, as he noted the lack of any legal protections or funding in place to deal with the built history of the islands. Foster said that planning needed to introduce formal heritage overlays which state clearly the properties that need to be preserved.

There is currently no legal obligation for Foster to save or move the house and he does not require permission to demolish it, only to move it to another site. But he said that he was not some “big time developer” who was passing through hoping to make some money. He lives here and cares about the heritage, he said.

Foster said he was thinking about the future and the growth of West Bay by expanding the supermarket but the country also needed to think about how we deal with local heritage in future.

The site has already lost one old Cayman house as the owner moved it when Foster’s bought the land around fifteen years ago and there are several more in the area that are being preserved by the current owners but without any legal protections, he noted, and we can only hope it stays that way.

Foster said the arguments in the community about what obligations landowners have to preserve old properties will continue until we have proper laws in place.

He urged the new CPA to take advantage of the current administration’s willingness to put protections in place and make sustainability a central policy. He said he wanted to find a suitable solution for the old house on his land but this situation would repeat itself again and again without any meaningful laws. Trying to tackle the question of historic preservation at the planning stage was too late, he said.

However, the last minute attention to the house has actually triggered a response and Foster is willing to delay the project to find the best solution. A number of factors are now at play that could see the house kept on the site close to its original location, renovated and preserved.

When Foster’s bought the land the national Trust did not have the money to help but it is now involved in the effort to save the house. It has launched a historic preservation fund and is in discussions with government about legislation to protect this and other historic properties.

Foster also told CNS that his own efforts to reach out to government about the house have also finally paid off as Minister Andre Ebanks, the MP for the area, has responded. He is now expected to meet with Foster along with Culture Minister Bernie Bush to discuss how to fund keeping the house on the site or moving it to Frank Sound.

The supermarket boss has made it clear that he wants to preserve the house, either in situ or to move it to an appropriate place where it can be protected. But he said that Foster’s is a supermarket and not in the museum business. While he is happy to give up some of the car park to keep the house on the site, it still needs funding to make it anything more than a lifeless monument.

Foster told CNS that he is really glad the community cares and he understands the public backlash about what we are losing, but he said the anger was misplaced because he cares, too. He said he wanted to see a national conversation to resolve this issue so we don’t lose any more sites, but preservation needs money, resources and relevant expertise. He asked people to focus their anger on government and urge them to put the necessary laws in place.

“Don’t get angry at us,” he said. “That has no value.”

The CPA has not yet made a decision on the planning application for the expansion of Foster’s Republix, but when asked by the chairman about the time it would take to sort out the house, Foster said that, given COVID-19, the cost of construction materials and the delays in the supply chain, there was time to find a solution.