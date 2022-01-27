Foster’s gets go-ahead to move old-time house

Miss Cassie House

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has given Foster’s the green light for the expansion of its Republix store in West Bay, according to recently published minutes on the planning department’s website. The application had been adjourned by the CPA to allow the supermarket time to consider two options for an old-time Caymanian house on the proposed site.

But in a decision during the last meeting of 2021, it waived both those options and allowed the complete removal and relocation of the ‘Miss Cassie’ home to a new location — taking aim at the Department of Environment as it did.

The differences between the CPA and the DoE have never been far from the surface of planning applications. But with a change in the lineup of the planning board following the formation of the PACT Government with Wayne Panton at the helm, promoting an agenda of sustainability, there was some optimism that the DoE’s input would finally be taken seriously.

But instead, the situation seems to have deteriorated with the current board, which is even more hostile to efforts by the DoE, a department within Panton’s own ministry, to persuade the CPA to consider the environment and other issues unrelated to the economics of a project.

In this case, the issue of the house related to the cultural environment rather than the natural one. The DoE noted in its submissions to the CPA the historic overlay in the area of West Bay, where the supermarket is located, and the requirement within the development plan to preserve historic architecture.

This led to the board initially recommending to the applicants that they move the old house to a more suitable place on the site or redesign the new car park to fit around the house, which is more than 100 years old.

But in their most recent decision, they stated that they were instead satisfied with the applicant’s proposal, which had previously been rejected, to relocate the existing house to another property, a proposal that Woody Foster himself had outlined at the original planning meeting.

Explaining the decision, the CPA said this time around that the application complies with the Development and Planning Regulations because the site is a suitable location for the proposed grocery store expansion and there were no objections from adjacent landowners.

“The Authority acknowledges the comments from the Department of Environment but would note that the content of those comments regarding the Development and Planning Law and Regulations falls outside the remit of that agency. Further, the administration of the Development and Planning Law and Regulations is the direct remit of the Central Planning Authority whose members need no education regarding same from the Department of Environment,” the minutes stated in a direct attack on the advice given by the DoE regarding the need to consider the historic overlay zone.

In their revised submissions for the application following the first hearing, the DoE also raised concerns that their comments about preserving a small area of mangroves on the site had not been addressed and the Central Planning Authority should seek to secure improvements to the application by imposing conditions.

Noting that the application states the mangrove will be removed and replaced with dumpsters for recycling, the DoE said that it was “not a wise use of wetlands to convert them into waste handling areas” and it does not “benefit the environment to remove mangroves and replace them with concrete, tarmac and dumpsters”.

As a result, the DoE said it stuck by its original recommendations that the plans be modified to preserve the mangroves in the southwestern corner of the site, that the traditional house is retained in situ, that further research into the boardwalk and trail is conducted by the National Trust, and plans are revised to protect or conserve the Bridge, another heritage feature on the site, as agreed pending further

discussion.

However, the current CPA, just like its predecessor, opted to completely ignore the DoE and approved the application without imposing any of the suggested conditions from the environmental experts.

See the minutes in the CNS Library.