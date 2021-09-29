New welfare law will mandate need to work
(CNS): A government policy maker has indicated that when the new law dealing with financial support for those in need finally reaches Parliament next year, it will include a mandatory requirement for able bodied people to enter the workforce and find a job. At a Public Accounts Committee hearing last week, the former and current chief officers and other staff answered questions about the very long delays in addressing the auditor general’s concerns about social welfare policy and how spending is being accounted for. During the hearing some details of the long awaited future policy and legislation emerged.
Stacie Sybersma, the senior policy advisor in the new social development ministry, told PAC that some of the improvements in the draft legislation currently under review include a mandate that able bodied clients work, as that is not currently a requirement.
“It leads to individuals who could be in the workforce not necessarily pursuing employment,” she said.
Sybersma explained that the law would add stronger parameters around temporary unemployment relief, whether it is for medical reasons “or falling on hard times”, as well as defining who is permanently disabled and introducing more transparency over access to the assistance given by government to those who genuinely need it.
Eric Bush, the chief officer with responsibility for social development, explained the need to measure the success of welfare and for the government to better understand how much has been spent on the relevant areas of family support, child welfare and the elderly and what it has achieved.
He said the ministry is not re-writing everything from scratch since a lot of work has been going on over the last few years in this area, albeit very slowly. However, a strategy is now being formed to properly define government objectives when it comes to social support and development.
“We are evaluating all of the government services that are offered,” he said, adding that it was important to report on the spending aspect but also to introduce technology to make it more efficient. But the ministry’s key responsibility was not to lose sight of the main goals, he said. “Are we doing good and are we setting out to achieve our vision?”
Bush was speaking about the current situation and future plans to have legislation before Parliament during the first three months of next year, with the law enacted, regulations complete and the policies being followed by the summer.
But before that, PAC heard from Teresa Echenique, the chief officer in the community affairs ministry during the previous administration, who had answered questions on why the ministry had failed to act on recommendations made by the auditor general for more than six years.
The Office of the Auditor General has been raising the alarm since 2015 about government’s failure to have proper policies in place, as well as defined criteria and goals about the money it gives to those in need. While the OAG was clear that government should help people, there have been enormous problems with the delivery, which means that the most vulnerable in the community are not always getting what they need.
In a review about the issues surrounding welfare, the auditor general published a report last month which revealed that in more than six years, despite commitments to improve the situation, almost none of the recommendations by her office had been implemented and nothing had been done to improve the failing system.
Despite being at the helm of the ministry responsible since September 2017, after her predecessor took early retirement, Echenique failed to supply a definitive answer about the delays and failings in response to direct and pointed questions from PAC members, particularly from Chairperson Roy McTaggart and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks.
Offering reasons why the framework, strategy and legislation had all failed to materialize during her tenure, Echenique blamed a series of issues, such as the pandemic and not “wanting to rush things” in such a sensitive field.
See the PAC hearings on CIGTV (first video set to start where McTaggart’s mic kicks in):
Category: Local News
Hey Roy, where is your mask?
If CIG expects my six-year-old to wear one all day I want to see you all wearing one to see how you like it.
Newsflash: it has been proven that it is easier to find another job than to find A job. It is also better to earn something, than live off public funds. Just saying…
talk is cheap….will wait to see if it is enforced.
plenty of good laws in cayman with little enforcement.
I agree in theory but with so many employers who outright discriminate against locals the reality of this may make things even harder for those in genuine need.
What about people who are unable to work due to medical conditions?
About damn time!!
Perfect! Now include enforcement of the maintenance act with the individuals needing to go back to court. The minute a payment is not made, it is easy to provide information online and the court will automatically send a bailiff for arrest or garnish wages. If the person is overseas, automatically put in for their arrest upon their arrival. Contact the party not receiving the maintenance to find out what country they moved to and register the maintenance in that country for that country to assist with recovering the maintenance.
Enforce that every work permit holder should be actively training a Caymanian for their role. Enforce that no entry level or mid level manager positions are granted to anyone on a work permit. If at the end of the work permit term the work permit holder cannot provide evidence that they provided training for a Caymanian, then the work permit will not be renewed. This is for the majority of work permits. Of course there are always a handful of occupations that are specialized, but that is truly a handful. Corporate administrators, lawyers and accountants are a dime a dozen. They all learned from somewhere. They can come here and teach. They couldn’t make it in their own countries which is why most people are here. The other reason is because the money is good in Cayman. Well the money is supposed to be good for locals and not just foreigners. Once upon a time, Caymanians did not have the opportunities we have now. Online school is bridging a huge gap. Foreigners are equally upgrading their skills while here and mostly on the company’s dime. Why is that not only afforded to Caymanians if the company wants to remain here. People can say the company’s will up and leave and go remote. There is nothing stopping them from doing that when Covid and lockdown happened. Yet they are still here. So train the Caymanians just as you have the silly Caymanians train the expats that come here and then become the manager.
For the absolute bums, they seem to make it whether govt is giving them money or not. They supply the white collar workers with their ‘energy food’ to work long hours. Leave them to continue. Make them pay their way.
The only ones should be the elderly and that should be restricted also. If we are seeing a pattern of the elderly needing resources and these were work permit holders/PR/paper Caymanians granted Cayman status, why are we not removing Cayman status at that point?
Add in a mandatory class in the government high school for personal financial planning.
There are many able-bodies applying for jobs and not getting it anywhere. Why? Work permits being granted – thousands. There are bums in Cayman and everywhere else that I have travelled so don’t come on here making believe majority of Caymanians are lazy and don’t want to work. Remember when it was easy to find a job and start working soon? There was the Caymanian Protection Board. Employers knew that the work permit would be denied hence many Caymanians can be grateful for today they have jobs decades on and looking forward to retirement soon. What happened? A Govt that no longer cared about its own people. The Govt’s wanton granting of work permits and leaving its people out and now Govt want to make law so that these people need to find work if they resort to NAU? How Ironic?!
Perhaps NAU can start by asking these applicants how many jobs they have applied for and to what companies then investigate how many work permits these companies have been granted by the Govt.
The National Minimum Basic Wage is CI$6.00. Hmm, let’s see:
If I want to rent a simple one bedroom apt. I have to pay $1,200 a month plus utilities (IF I am lucky enough to find an apartment in that price range)
To drive to work, one gallon of gas costs me CI 5.12
To buy a gallon of milk I need almost $6.00
An outfit for work costs me about CI 100 (if I want to look decent)
Lunch is about $40 a week if I keep it simple.
Maybe it is time to reassess that minimum wage…
I’ve been saying this for years!
If the applicant is not ready to work when they apply for assistance then, according to their ability, WORC places them in a six-month trainee program – F/B service, cashier, A/C, electrical, plumbing, bank teller, mechanic, etc. At the end of the six months they should be prepared to hold a full-time job and pay their own way. I would fully support that approach.
I wonder if they are preparing for mass unemployment.
Big-up CNS for posting the videos with the time-stamped start.
CNS: I don’t always have the time but will do that when I can.
“Stacie Sybersma, the senior policy advisor in the new social development ministry, told PAC that some of the improvements in the draft legislation currently under review include a mandate that able bodied clients work, as that is not currently a requirement.
“It leads to individuals who could be in the workforce not necessarily pursuing employment,” she said.”
Geez…..ya think? How the hell was working not always a requirement?????? Definitely explains all the people that are able to sit around all day drinking beer and playing dominoes.
Why not just get any able bodied person collecting welfare to pick up trash? They will just say they can’t find a job instead.
Everyone wins with less garbage and it prevents any excuses.
The private sector should take on Caymanians and train them – just like they did years ago. Those same Caymanians stayed with those companies for 25, 30,40 etc. They did excellent work. I was one of those people that was hired right out of high school and trained. I was with the company for 28 years until they closed down in 2014.
What about the immigration law – years ago, that said – there has to be 60% Caymanian and 40% work permit holders in a work place. Is that still being enforced?
Now it seems – that these companies bring in their friends and family and take out work permits to give them the jobs.
The Caymanian unemployment debacle started around 2008, when the first slave-driver Caymanian business owner decided to apply for work permits for a particular nationality out of Southeast Asia, paying roughly 6 dollars less per hour than a Caymanian employee – and the immigration board approved the said permits. It went downhill from that, until we hit approximately 10% Caymanian unemployment c. 2011 or 2012.
What we are looking at here from the responses (or lack of adequate responses) provided by Ms. Echenique is a failure of leadership on her part and/or a failure of leadership on the part of the senior executives within the ministry. As this is the CIG there will be no accountability and we can expect national awards and bonuses to be handed out in short order.
We have tried something similar but it often ends up with the “human rights” lawyers having a field day with cases of people claiming that they are being forced into servitude 🙄
That statement is completely untrue.
We are all forced into servitude – that’s called having a job. We are forced to work in order to survive. Lazy people shouldn’t get a free pass and free money because they don’t believe in having a job, like laziness is their religion.
Not servitude if your getting paid.
NO-NO-NO, this is not fair at all. How can you make us work as no one wants to pay the right salary.
Then go back to school and better yourself with further education to get a better paying job!
Unless you are an unemployed brain surgeon, you should probably be able to find a job that matches your skills. The pay will be market based. If you want more money, get a different job/skill. Otherwise, you should remain at zero rather than your personal opinion of worth.
So why should I be forced to pay for you to sit at home and do nothing? Get a job, improve your skills, get a better job, repeat.
Is this for real? Or sarcasm?
You would rather get a handout than work for the “wrong” pay. I see. Either the NAU is paying more than minimum wage in assistance or you are just bone idle. Or both of course.
Welcome to the real world!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Any chance of enforcing the Maintenance Act?
Or the use of indicators?
Sounds good on paper, but here’s how that will work:
Caymanian bum in Kirk Market parking lot: I’m really hungry. Can you give me some money so I can buy some food.
Me: Let’s go in the store and I’ll buy you some food.
Bum: I don’t like the food here. Can you give me some money so I can go to Mango Tree?
Caymanian bum to NAU: Can you give me some money so I can buy some food.
NAU: You look like you’re able-bodied, so you need to get a job.
Bum: I don’t like those jobs. Can you just give me some money?
NAU: We can’t do that.
Bum: You know that I vote, right? I’m calling (fill in MP name) and complaining about you.
NAU: Ok, here’s some money.
We have our own version in the UK where the workshy person calls their solicitor who claims that their client is being forced into servitude in a breach of their human rights …
with all due respect what other Bum would you expect to find in Cayman? certainly not someone on a work permit right! You can hear the racism and cynicism in your comment. No need to elaborate on the nationality of the bum.
Suggestion: let the department granting the assistance mandate a needed govt job to qualify for the assistance while the able-bodied person is actively looking for permanent employment. For e.g., road/cemetery/park cleaning, job not done, then assistance done too.
How about making sure you really are Caymanian before we give you any money.