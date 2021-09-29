New welfare law will mandate need to work

PAC Chair Roy McTaggart at Wednesday’s hearing

(CNS): A government policy maker has indicated that when the new law dealing with financial support for those in need finally reaches Parliament next year, it will include a mandatory requirement for able bodied people to enter the workforce and find a job. At a Public Accounts Committee hearing last week, the former and current chief officers and other staff answered questions about the very long delays in addressing the auditor general’s concerns about social welfare policy and how spending is being accounted for. During the hearing some details of the long awaited future policy and legislation emerged.

Stacie Sybersma, the senior policy advisor in the new social development ministry, told PAC that some of the improvements in the draft legislation currently under review include a mandate that able bodied clients work, as that is not currently a requirement.

“It leads to individuals who could be in the workforce not necessarily pursuing employment,” she said.

Sybersma explained that the law would add stronger parameters around temporary unemployment relief, whether it is for medical reasons “or falling on hard times”, as well as defining who is permanently disabled and introducing more transparency over access to the assistance given by government to those who genuinely need it.

Eric Bush, the chief officer with responsibility for social development, explained the need to measure the success of welfare and for the government to better understand how much has been spent on the relevant areas of family support, child welfare and the elderly and what it has achieved.

He said the ministry is not re-writing everything from scratch since a lot of work has been going on over the last few years in this area, albeit very slowly. However, a strategy is now being formed to properly define government objectives when it comes to social support and development.

“We are evaluating all of the government services that are offered,” he said, adding that it was important to report on the spending aspect but also to introduce technology to make it more efficient. But the ministry’s key responsibility was not to lose sight of the main goals, he said. “Are we doing good and are we setting out to achieve our vision?”

Bush was speaking about the current situation and future plans to have legislation before Parliament during the first three months of next year, with the law enacted, regulations complete and the policies being followed by the summer.

But before that, PAC heard from Teresa Echenique, the chief officer in the community affairs ministry during the previous administration, who had answered questions on why the ministry had failed to act on recommendations made by the auditor general for more than six years.

The Office of the Auditor General has been raising the alarm since 2015 about government’s failure to have proper policies in place, as well as defined criteria and goals about the money it gives to those in need. While the OAG was clear that government should help people, there have been enormous problems with the delivery, which means that the most vulnerable in the community are not always getting what they need.

In a review about the issues surrounding welfare, the auditor general published a report last month which revealed that in more than six years, despite commitments to improve the situation, almost none of the recommendations by her office had been implemented and nothing had been done to improve the failing system.

Despite being at the helm of the ministry responsible since September 2017, after her predecessor took early retirement, Echenique failed to supply a definitive answer about the delays and failings in response to direct and pointed questions from PAC members, particularly from Chairperson Roy McTaggart and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks.

Offering reasons why the framework, strategy and legislation had all failed to materialize during her tenure, Echenique blamed a series of issues, such as the pandemic and not “wanting to rush things” in such a sensitive field.