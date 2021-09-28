Prospect school closed after child positive for COVID

Prospect Primary School

(CNS): A Year 6 student of the Prospect Primary School as well as the the child’s family, classmates and teachers who had prolonged interaction with that class have all been placed in quarantine after the child tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Public Health confirmed that it has been on site testing children and staff across the school today, but all primary contacts have already been isolated.

The parents and guardians of the positive child’s classmates have been asked to go to the school for testing and the education ministry said it will be closed tomorrow to enable deap-cleaning and contact tracing to get underway. The source of the outbreak has not been identified and there is no indication at this stage that this is connected to a traveller. Officials did not say if the child was ill or not.

With a possible third distinct outbreak in the community, the public is being urged to adhere to the guidance issued by the Public Health Department and the Ministry of Education in relation to controlling the spread of the virus.

Public Health officials also revealed Tuesday, nine days after the fact, that a COVID-19 positive traveller in isolation was inadvertently released from quarantine on 19 September before they had been cleared. The person was contacted immediately and returned to isolation.

“There is no public concern in this case as the positive traveller and their contacts were immediately advised and isolated,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez confirmed.

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history, advise on what you should do next.