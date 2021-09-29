CUC justifies bills against regional prices
(CNS): CUC bills in Grand Cayman may be painfully high for some customers but the company has said that it’s even worse in other countries in this region. A recent survey carried out by the umbrella body for the regional utilities, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), shows that CUC’s rates are “very competitive”, the local power provider said in a release. CUC’s President and CEO, Richard Hew, said the high use here was the cause of what appears to be higher bills.
“Although there may be the perception that CUC has the highest rates in the region due to Grand Cayman’s high level of household electricity consumption, this independent survey confirms that most islands with a similar number of customers do not have lower rates than CUC,” Hew said.
“The survey shows CUC as having the eighth lowest cost for residential consumption of 800 kWh out of 17 participating regional utilities. The majority of the utilities with lower rates than CUC are much larger or have subsidized fuel rates. Large utilities are able to benefit from economies of scale which allow operating costs to be spread across a greater number of customers, and in some jurisdictions fuel costs are subsidized by the Government to provide for lower than market rates,” he added.
But with fuel costs making up about half of CUC bills, including fuel duties, Hew said the survey shows CUC operates efficiently and keeps operating costs down while delivering a safe and reliable service.
The average monthly bill for a CUC customer consuming 800 kWh is US$251.33, which is 30% less than the average monthly bill for customers in similar sized jurisdictions, CUC claimed in the release, adding that their customers can take steps to cut their energy use and in turn the bills.
CUC said it believes that it provides value for money and a reliable service, given that it has an average of three hours of outage time throughout a year.
The company also continues to advocate for more utility-scale renewable energy on the grid as this would bring positive benefits to the system if planned and implemented properly. The benefits include the lowering of emissions and competitive and stable rates when compared to diesel fuel.
“Of the 17 regional utility companies surveyed, CUC has the fifth highest renewable energy capacity connected to its grid,” Hew stated. “CUC’s aim is to have 25% of renewable energy on the grid by 2025 and to meet the objectives and targets of the Integrated Resource Plan and the National Energy Policy over the longer term.”
3 hours per year? Lol. Per month more like.
So – apples and oranges. The argument that we are cheaper to other similarly sized locations fails to recognise the increased economy of scale available to a company located in a high consumption location. And may very well be comparing Cayman to locations where customers live half way up a mountain, or atop a hill – and use considerably less electricity than Cayman customers. Lets use Bermuda as an example. They are ‘similarly sized’ but have a defined winter season – where ac is not typically needed.
Maybe because we are a small relatively densely populated island that doesn’t have terrain issues to deal with plus we restrict or require all to be part of the grid.
Regardless, prices still too high. Monopoly needs to be properly regulated by competent individuals with no financial ties to the utility.
Lies, damn lies and statistics…Mark Twain
CUC will always justify their cost of electricity. Yes, the highest components on the bill is fuel and energy – so why then don’t they go solar? Don’t understand how they work out the energy cost for customers? They charge a renewable energy cost to every customer – whether you have solar or not – which is not fair.
I at one time cut off all breakers in my panel box that I didn’t need to use – nothing changed – the bill kept increasing each month.
CUC will always blame the customers for the increase in their bills – because it is a monopoly and they have to pay their shareholders!
“But with fuel costs making up about half of CUC bills, including fuel duties,”. And yet Cayman, through the pitiful OfReg, continues to disincentive the residential solar industry. And – let’s not kid ourselves – ‘utility scale renewable energy’ owned and operated by a corporation will charge the consumer for the capital investment and then seek to maximise profits. That is a normal corporate mandate. While residential solar seeks to lower costs and put more spending power into the hands of the consumer.
I remember a few months ago my Bill was CI $250.00, now it’s a 507.00 while consumption has not changed in the household.
Competitve my ass, more like monopolistic robbery.
missed this gem
“CUC said it believes that it provides value for money and a reliable service, given that it has an average of three hours of outage time throughout a year.”
guess they never heard the song: “CUC – YOU GOT NO POWER”
SOLAR.
Why cant the names of the other providers be shown? so it can be verified?
How about names for these other areas, personally I like utility N though!
Pointing out that other areas in the region also have exorbitantly priced utilities with piss poor service isn’t the stellar defence that the Management at CUC thinks it is
If your defence for your prices is “we could be charging you more”and “in other places you’d be paying more”
That would be equivalent to an admission of the issue
All public utilities should be nationalised and these statements make that point even clearer
Can utility N please come here or show CUC how they achieve such low rates!!