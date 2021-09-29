CUC justifies bills against regional prices

(CNS): CUC bills in Grand Cayman may be painfully high for some customers but the company has said that it’s even worse in other countries in this region. A recent survey carried out by the umbrella body for the regional utilities, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), shows that CUC’s rates are “very competitive”, the local power provider said in a release. CUC’s President and CEO, Richard Hew, said the high use here was the cause of what appears to be higher bills.

“Although there may be the perception that CUC has the highest rates in the region due to Grand Cayman’s high level of household electricity consumption, this independent survey confirms that most islands with a similar number of customers do not have lower rates than CUC,” Hew said.

“The survey shows CUC as having the eighth lowest cost for residential consumption of 800 kWh out of 17 participating regional utilities. The majority of the utilities with lower rates than CUC are much larger or have subsidized fuel rates. Large utilities are able to benefit from economies of scale which allow operating costs to be spread across a greater number of customers, and in some jurisdictions fuel costs are subsidized by the Government to provide for lower than market rates,” he added.

But with fuel costs making up about half of CUC bills, including fuel duties, Hew said the survey shows CUC operates efficiently and keeps operating costs down while delivering a safe and reliable service.

The average monthly bill for a CUC customer consuming 800 kWh is US$251.33, which is 30% less than the average monthly bill for customers in similar sized jurisdictions, CUC claimed in the release, adding that their customers can take steps to cut their energy use and in turn the bills.

CUC said it believes that it provides value for money and a reliable service, given that it has an average of three hours of outage time throughout a year.

The company also continues to advocate for more utility-scale renewable energy on the grid as this would bring positive benefits to the system if planned and implemented properly. The benefits include the lowering of emissions and competitive and stable rates when compared to diesel fuel.

“Of the 17 regional utility companies surveyed, CUC has the fifth highest renewable energy capacity connected to its grid,” Hew stated. “CUC’s aim is to have 25% of renewable energy on the grid by 2025 and to meet the objectives and targets of the Integrated Resource Plan and the National Energy Policy over the longer term.”