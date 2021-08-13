Welfare problems neglected for years
(CNS): The report released by the Office of the Auditor General yesterday highlights the last government’s neglect of the welfare system throughout its time in office. Over two administrations, the PPM failed to develop appropriate policies, leaving the departments that deal with those in need in a perpetual state of crisis management.
In 2015 the OAG completed a comprehensive report, Government Programmes Supporting Those in Need, and outlined more than a dozen recommendations to improve the situation. But the majority have still not been addressed and Public Accounts Committee hearings, which also exposed the shortcomings in the welfare system, did little to move the government towards solutions.
This latest review shows that over more than six years, government officials made commitments to implement recommendations by the OAG. But in most cases, although officials gave the dates when things would change and policies would be in place, very little has changed to address the problems of how the welfare system is managed, the question of value for money and how, if it all, government is helping and supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.
As the number of people needing government support grows and the budget increases year on year, the law has still not been changed and no cohesive policies and strategies have been implemented. In addition, the goals of welfare policy have not been defined or the inequities and ad hoc nature, in the absence of clearly defined criteria, been addressed on how public money is distributed to whom and when.
In the OAG’s latest performance audit report, Auditor General Sue Winspear documents the issues over the last six years, including the Ministry of Community Affairs losing a chief officer after a disastrous appearance at a Public Accounts Committee hearing, money being thrown at a costly consultant report that failed to address most of the main issues surrounding the future of welfare provision, the upgrade of a database that didn’t work, and a catalogue of commitments that were never met.
Andre Ebanks, the new minister responsible for what is now termed “social development”, said the PACT Government was committed to addressing both short-term and long-term challenges, including the serious deficiencies that were identified many years ago but have gone unaddressed.
“We intend to deliver on a decade of reforms that were not prioritised previously,” he said following the release of the OAG’s report. “The unfortunate reality is that Cayman’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people have been sidelined and frustrated by unduly burdensome bureaucracy, outdated policies and procedures and IT systems.”
Before the election, in an updated summary to the auditor general from the former community affairs ministry during the process of this report (pages 60-61), officials pointed the finger at COVID-19 as a reason why so little has advanced. But the pandemic did not really begin to impact government’s work until March 2020.
Staffing shortages and other issues also seem to be behind the problems but a government minute in response to the OAG report shows that Cabinet had failed to put into action many of the policy advancements made by civil servants.
The ministry said it had supported the upgrade of the existing database and case management system that was being used by the Needs Assessment Unit between 2018 and 2020, but that appeared to be a failure.
“Despite the provision of funding and upgrades made, this proved to still not meet the needs of the organization or offer the statistic information necessary to guide the Ministry with planning,” officials said in their summary to the auditor, which is attached to the report. They did not explain why this was so but said that they would be seeking more public money for a new database system in the forthcoming budget.
Another major problem identified in the original report that remained a major concern for the auditor general and PAC was the failure to update the current antiquated legislation that underpins the welfare system. The ministry said that efforts have been made to address the outdated legislation, “but the process took longer than anticipated as the Ministry could not support recommendations that were not addressing timeliness or enhancement of services”.
Officials said that progress made in 2019 was impacted by the 2020 pandemic. “Despite attention and efforts on many levels, progress and restructuring was slower than anticipated as the Ministry continuously faced urgent operational issues. This was only escalated by the pandemic of COVID-19 and with the uncertain of the election process aspects of work was temporarily put on hold and has now been transferred to the new Ministry responsible for Community Development,” the officials said in their submissions to the auditor.
Officials said there had been numerous revisions and changes, which resulted in a draft act and regulations. This was handed over to the new ministry for consideration and consultation.
But the new minister said the PACT Government was re-imagining social development, which means developing a coordinated strategy to solve deep-rooted, longstanding problems with modern solutions, as recommended by the auditor general in this latest report.
The ministry has already set about consolidating the multiple reports over the years on Cayman’s social development and has begun a broad review, which has identified the need to create a swathe of legislation, regulation and policy to improve social services, as the budget needed to support and improve the welfare services government provides.
The ministry has also been involved in operational improvements and is supporting the rollout of digital infrastructure for the Needs Assessment Unit. During June and July, the ministry’s eGovernment Unit spent a great deal of time working alongside the NAU staff and created a series of recommendations for improving their workflow processes and interactions with members of the public who seek assistance.
A plan was proposed and agreed with Minister Ebanks to create and launch a dedicated NAU website for clients to obtain necessary information and use a digital application for assistance. This and other work is well underway with a launch targeted for this year.
“I am very optimistic that the entire ministry team, departments and units will utilise their expertise, enthusiasm and innovative thinking to bring about meaningful and measurable changes,” Ebanks added.
Yes, The reports are true. For 9 years almost I have begged, and begged. And still nothing has changed. When will those like myself, in this country. Finally get assisted. Stress it is a killer.
Thank you,
Chet Oswald Ebanks.
come election time, Alden will spin this to make it seem like the current government is at fault and people will believe it.
Auditor General must’ve decided she’s going home because if not it won’t be long before she’s pushed.
the answer to this is corruption. Many slip through the cracks and get little to no support while others are benefiting from a Scandinavian level of assistance.
As long as politicians are able to dole out favours to voters and other constituents nothing will change.
You don’t have to be overly cynical to believe that many of our elected members like it this way.
It would also be interesting to see a report on the hiring practices within CIG and the authorities. We have far too many people doing far to little and yet headcount increases year after year.
This is a result of the previous administrations caring more about looking out for the interests of the developers and not the people of Cayman. I hope the new government changes this.
Without the developers there will be no money for handouts.
Education education education. Make all young persons understand that without it their future is not very bright. All family members need to be enforcing & assisting with this from the moment school commences.
Every person has ability in some area. Find it and grow it. Get proof of that ability.
And stop importing the worlds poor and spending the countries increasingly limited resources to deal with the consequences.
Thank you once again Mrs Winspear for all your hard work even though your recommendations fall on deaf ears. It must be a frustrating job you have.
I will never forget this: it was either 2013 or 2014; the NAU was in the same building as Guy Harvey’s and I was trying to apply for temporary assistance while looking for employment. As only 15 people were seen per day on a first-come/first served basis, people would line up outside the door from 7am. Well, on my third attempt to be seen, I arrived at 6:30am and found a lady sleeping across the door—the poor soul had arrived from 4am to make sure she was seen because she had tried several times with no luck! I will never forget the gut-wrenching despair I felt that day; for her, for me, for Cayman. I got through with God’s help, not NAU.
NAU paying way to many people that shouldn’t be getting a penny! They need someone with no political or family connections to come in and audit their list of recipients. Government is being sucked dry by plenty of lazy people that just don’t want to work.
I agree with you wholeheartedly, plenty had jobs and because of chemical dependency namely alcohol, cigarettes and applied for poor people relief and was granted I don’t know why and it pisses me off dearly. They getting $950 a month to stay home and drink 2 six packs of beer daily and smoke a pack of cigarettes. People who are deserving of the govt funds aren’t getting them
I’m going on national TV and start to call names too, Pure crap been going on and need to stop
Welfare issues turn into personal issues after election. Despite promises to reform the system, every politician once elected looks after the welfare of those who voted for him/her and will expand that grouping as a means of increasing his/her chances of being re-elected. Country as a whole can go to he11 for all he/she cares.
For another good example, take the campaign promise of reforming the system of duty concessions, specifically with regards to concessions given to Dart, Fin etc. Now that he has been appointed Minister of Finance, do you think Chris Saunders is going to be in a hurry to draft a policy document and take it to Parliament while he is so happy reveling in the new-found power that now resides solely in his pen?
From what I am hearing, the four most frequently spoken words on the fourth floor of GAB are “I make the policy”.
Many hundreds of foreign nationals are receiving financial and other assistance in direct breach of various laws. As a general rule (there will be exceptions) if people are not Caymanian and are unable to maintain themselves and their dependents they should not be here! This issue is making our economy unsustainable in the longer term. Why oh why do we not follow our laws, especially where they are designed and intended to protect the Caymanian people?
Because some people, namely politicians and friends of politicians indirectly benefit from laws being broken, bent and changed and lack missing or outdated policies. This is business as usual in a place that is run by morons that see laying down more concrete for the super rich as being progress.
How do you know how many there are? Hundreds, really? Do you work for NAU? If it’s in breach of the law have you reported it to the police? Is there any evidence of this? Honestly I have no idea how bad the issue is, it could even be worse than you say for all I know but your post makes some big claims whilst being incredibly vague.
This story is really a story about a lack of accountability within government and the continued attempts from the people at the very top of the civil service to make excuses for incompetence instead of holding people accountable for their actions or inaction.
The only conclusion that can reasonably be reached is that our problems start at the very top and that meaningful change can only be achieved after we make fundamental changes at the top of the Civil Service and related Ministries. The system does not work and there is no accountability.
The reality of the neglect by the PPM that led the country for two terms until April 2021 is now formally documented and clear for all to see.
Just like every other tiny third world edumacated and run island. Get used to it or go home is really your only option. (Unless your from here in which case your used to it.)
you’re
Franz this is all on you as DG and ppm that failed the people
NAU is an expensive tool used by politicians particularly the progressives to buy votes and keep the voter base content. There is no accountability the same people that abuse their positions and fail to implement recommendations got re-elected because the used NAU and cash to buy loyalty for those that are desperate and destitute.
The legacy of Alden’s PPM in black and white captured by multiple Auditor General’s reports. They do not care
another glorious day for our world class civil service!….zzzz
do-nothing-ppm did nothing??????…..shocker!
Andre got all the big fancy words and woke plans. Bottom line, 3 1/2 years from now, nothing will have changed.
I hope he is counting the 4 years under Osbourne Bodden (PACT candidate and supporter) because that’s where the failure started!
Yeah, I can se it makes sense to bitch about Andre before he has even had a chance to deal with it rather than talk about the 6 years of related failures by the PPM. You wouldn’t happen to be a PPM supporter by any chance 😉