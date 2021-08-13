Welfare problems neglected for years

NAU officers see clients at the Bodden Town Library

(CNS): The report released by the Office of the Auditor General yesterday highlights the last government’s neglect of the welfare system throughout its time in office. Over two administrations, the PPM failed to develop appropriate policies, leaving the departments that deal with those in need in a perpetual state of crisis management.

In 2015 the OAG completed a comprehensive report, Government Programmes Supporting Those in Need, and outlined more than a dozen recommendations to improve the situation. But the majority have still not been addressed and Public Accounts Committee hearings, which also exposed the shortcomings in the welfare system, did little to move the government towards solutions.

This latest review shows that over more than six years, government officials made commitments to implement recommendations by the OAG. But in most cases, although officials gave the dates when things would change and policies would be in place, very little has changed to address the problems of how the welfare system is managed, the question of value for money and how, if it all, government is helping and supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.

As the number of people needing government support grows and the budget increases year on year, the law has still not been changed and no cohesive policies and strategies have been implemented. In addition, the goals of welfare policy have not been defined or the inequities and ad hoc nature, in the absence of clearly defined criteria, been addressed on how public money is distributed to whom and when.

In the OAG’s latest performance audit report, Auditor General Sue Winspear documents the issues over the last six years, including the Ministry of Community Affairs losing a chief officer after a disastrous appearance at a Public Accounts Committee hearing, money being thrown at a costly consultant report that failed to address most of the main issues surrounding the future of welfare provision, the upgrade of a database that didn’t work, and a catalogue of commitments that were never met.

Andre Ebanks, the new minister responsible for what is now termed “social development”, said the PACT Government was committed to addressing both short-term and long-term challenges, including the serious deficiencies that were identified many years ago but have gone unaddressed.

“We intend to deliver on a decade of reforms that were not prioritised previously,” he said following the release of the OAG’s report. “The unfortunate reality is that Cayman’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people have been sidelined and frustrated by unduly burdensome bureaucracy, outdated policies and procedures and IT systems.”

Before the election, in an updated summary to the auditor general from the former community affairs ministry during the process of this report (pages 60-61), officials pointed the finger at COVID-19 as a reason why so little has advanced. But the pandemic did not really begin to impact government’s work until March 2020.

Staffing shortages and other issues also seem to be behind the problems but a government minute in response to the OAG report shows that Cabinet had failed to put into action many of the policy advancements made by civil servants.

The ministry said it had supported the upgrade of the existing database and case management system that was being used by the Needs Assessment Unit between 2018 and 2020, but that appeared to be a failure.

“Despite the provision of funding and upgrades made, this proved to still not meet the needs of the organization or offer the statistic information necessary to guide the Ministry with planning,” officials said in their summary to the auditor, which is attached to the report. They did not explain why this was so but said that they would be seeking more public money for a new database system in the forthcoming budget.

Another major problem identified in the original report that remained a major concern for the auditor general and PAC was the failure to update the current antiquated legislation that underpins the welfare system. The ministry said that efforts have been made to address the outdated legislation, “but the process took longer than anticipated as the Ministry could not support recommendations that were not addressing timeliness or enhancement of services”.

Officials said that progress made in 2019 was impacted by the 2020 pandemic. “Despite attention and efforts on many levels, progress and restructuring was slower than anticipated as the Ministry continuously faced urgent operational issues. This was only escalated by the pandemic of COVID-19 and with the uncertain of the election process aspects of work was temporarily put on hold and has now been transferred to the new Ministry responsible for Community Development,” the officials said in their submissions to the auditor.

Officials said there had been numerous revisions and changes, which resulted in a draft act and regulations. This was handed over to the new ministry for consideration and consultation.

But the new minister said the PACT Government was re-imagining social development, which means developing a coordinated strategy to solve deep-rooted, longstanding problems with modern solutions, as recommended by the auditor general in this latest report.

The ministry has already set about consolidating the multiple reports over the years on Cayman’s social development and has begun a broad review, which has identified the need to create a swathe of legislation, regulation and policy to improve social services, as the budget needed to support and improve the welfare services government provides.

The ministry has also been involved in operational improvements and is supporting the rollout of digital infrastructure for the Needs Assessment Unit. During June and July, the ministry’s eGovernment Unit spent a great deal of time working alongside the NAU staff and created a series of recommendations for improving their workflow processes and interactions with members of the public who seek assistance.

A plan was proposed and agreed with Minister Ebanks to create and launch a dedicated NAU website for clients to obtain necessary information and use a digital application for assistance. This and other work is well underway with a launch targeted for this year.

“I am very optimistic that the entire ministry team, departments and units will utilise their expertise, enthusiasm and innovative thinking to bring about meaningful and measurable changes,” Ebanks added.