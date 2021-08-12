Young offenders still jailed with adult inmates

HMP Northward

(CNS): A new report by the Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board (CIIMB), which was established to observe the conditions and treatment of inmates within the local prison system, has noted that Cayman is still housing juvenile offenders alongside adult prisoners, in some cases with some of the most dangerous and volatile serving time in HMP Northward. In its second report since it was established, the board of volunteers detailed numerous problems in the prison, much of it due to the well-documented terrible condition of the current prison estate.

But the comprehensive report brings into stark focus some of the significant challenges Cayman has meeting its human rights obligations without a fit-for-purpose facility, given how many people the criminal justice system locks up each year.

“As it stands now juvenile offenders are housed in the same building with adult prisoners, in a separate annex of the building, however this doesn’t always prevent interactions between juveniles and adult prisoners,” the board found. “Also, during the lock-down period a juvenile was housed in the High Risk Unit (HRU) due to the dedicated juveniles annex being used as a COVID-19 isolation area. The HRU houses some of the most volatile and high risk male prisoners and the juvenile was placed in this same environment for over four months.”

The board also found that juveniles still do not have full access to structured support services, such as counselling, religious services, education and purposeful activities during their time in custody. The services are available but on an irregular basis because of the problems of trying to keep the young offenders away from the adult inmate population.

Another major issue, among many that the board highlighted, is the continued failure to properly deal with the prisoners with severe mental health issues, who pose a threat to themselves and to others.

“There is still no adequate vulnerable prisoner wing in either prison and the prisoners with mental health issues, or those vulnerable due to type of crime committed, are still incarcerated within the general prison population,” the board said. “Many of these prisoners seem to require specialized treatment, which the prison staff is unable to provide.”

At the time of the report there were 25 inmates on the list of the psychiatrist and that there could be others as well with undiagnosed mental health issues. “There is still no formal treatment for these prisoners… with mental health needs. The sole place available within the prison for emergency mental health watch is the HRU, which is used for punishment and segregation. This is by no means an acceptable alternative given the severity of some of the

mental health issues officers are expected to deal with.”

While “commendable efforts” are being made to improve living conditions at the prison, the board said that the concerns they raised in their 2019 report remained a concern. There are still many problems with the basic conditions, such as dustbin liners used as window covers or makeshift shower curtains and broken toilets that don’t flush .

“The conditions of the cells themselves are still a major concern and not fit for human habitation, as supported by previous external inspection reports,” they said.

Although HMP Fairbanks, the women’s prison, has been improved immensely, that facility still has some issues relating to the inadequate provision of rehabilitation services and purposeful activities.

The board acknowledged the efforts that are being made to improve the prison service but the report highlights myriad issues, including inadequate provision for disabled prisoners and a lack of consistent rehabilitation services. Prisoners who are being released also face major problems reintegrating into society, such as their inability to open a bank account and the challenges of finding work.

Dorothy Davis, a founding member of the board and the new chair, said it was important that prisons are managed in a way that respects the humanity of everyone involved because inmates don’t lose their basic human rights just because they are sent to prison.

“Through our monitoring and reporting we hope that we can help to help everyone know what is actually happening behind the closed doors of our prisons, which may be different from what they hope or expect. We also hope that our reports will help all those responsible to make improvements that will help prisoners to lead productive, crime-free lives after they have served their punishment,” she said.

Michael Ebanks, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that many of the challenges for the prison and outcomes for prisoners were impacted by the current facility. “A number of the difficulties are related to the need for a new fit-for-purpose prison estate. As such, the ministry will continue to support the prison service in finding innovative solutions to some of the challenges that cannot be readily addressed,” he said.

This is an issue that has been raised by Prison Director Stephen Barrett on many occasions. He said he was pleased that the board had recognised the significant difficulties presented by the environmental deficiencies but had also fairly reported on the improvements and advances made. “The recommendations made by the CIIMB, and subsequent management proposed actions will drive the focus of our partnership going forward,” he added.

The volunteer monitoring board was established by Governor Martyn Roper, who thanked the members for the challenging and important work they have done to shine an independent light on the treatment of our prisoners and the conditions in our prison, advocating for fairness, decency and respect.

“They are our eyes and ears, with unique access to our prisoners and critical opportunity to highlight where the welfare or rehabilitation of these individuals might be compromised. It is a voluntary role like no other and I am delighted that we have such a dedicated group of individuals supporting us in this area,” he said.