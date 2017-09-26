Community affairs boss pushed out after PAC hearing
(CNS): Following a shambolic performance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier this month, when it became apparent that the chief officer in the Community Affairs Ministry was mishandling the mounting social welfare problems in Cayman, Dorine McGee (nee Whittaker) has been pushed out of her top ministerial job and agreed to take early retirement. While the deputy governor and officials have not stated the reasons for her sudden departure, other sources close to the ministry told CNS that the chief officer’s performance at PAC sealed her fate.
A specially convened meeting of the PAC on 6 September saw Whittaker struggle to explain a catalog of problems at social services and how she intended to deal with them, as she gave confusing and sometimes incomprehensible answers.
The session also revealed that funds appropriated by the Finance Committee during the most recent budget session specifically to increase staff at the Needs Assessment Unit had been redirected by Whittaker to other areas of social services.
Whittaker has worked for government for 32 years in the ministry, which has been plagued with management problems and faced endless criticism about mismanagement for years. She has been at the helm of the ministry since 2009.
In the official release announcing her early retirement, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson was brief in his remarks, stating that the Community Affairs Ministry “deals with many challenges that have a considerable impact on our society and well-being”, and that everyone appreciated “the loyal and faithful service Chief Officer McGee has provided”.
Although Whittaker is departing on Friday, no one has been appointed to the top job in the ministry, which is facing a critical time as it is in desperate need of reform and improved management. Officials said arrangements to find an interim and eventually a permanent replacement would be finalised over the next few days by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
Not before time either.
Love how Cayman’s civil service is lambasted on this forum.
Pretty sure the loudest critics hail from countries with an equally or worse track record.
Don’t believe me? Check their news reports and online forums.
So you see no problem? Just deflecting attention elsewhere to avoid a caymanian actually losing their job because they are incompetent? Think she should still be there? You are part of the problem, not the solution…accountability..look it up. You will not like what you read.
Got to ask where was HR in all this. Did she take action on her own? Where was CHief HR, Policy Advisor, Deputy Chief Officer, Assistant Chief Officer and the list goes on, in all of this??? Dig deeper and see what was recommended to her. That should be news worthy. If she gets pushed out why not push out the CO for Health who caused us millions with the HSA Canova fiasco and what about the CO for Education who knows nothing about education but “was the best one for the job”.
We must have Caymanians for these jobs, especially born ones. That is the policy that is behind people…nice hard working people like Ms Dorine…getting positions they do not have the intellectual capacity to deliver on. She was my business studies teacher at high school back in the day and even then it was not always easy to work out what she was saying. As for these other people you mention, 2:46, her chief HR officer is clueless which everyone knows because she was fired by several private sector companies but taken up by government for the usual reason she’s a Caymanian and Ms Dorine’s sisters I am given to understand work in her ministry reporting to her.
That video pretty much sums up the whole civil service management doesn’t it?
No, it does not. Alas, this lady has been known for years to be out of her depth. But she’s a Caymanian.
She often offered her advice on what you needed to do if you wanted to become Chief Officer – glad I didnt take it!!
” Ii is not the fault of the Promotee – it is the fault of the Promoter “.
Purportedly, in Japanese business circles, this expression is used in situations where someone appointed to a senior management position, proves to be an abysmal failure. How often has this thought applied to appointments in the Cayman CS/Government with nobody being held accountable for a bad decision.
A.k.a “The Peter Principle”, in which in every hierarchy an employee is promoted to a post above his/her competence and cannot handle said post.
Sadly, there are far too many CIG departments that need to press their comfortable bosses into early retirements. Performance review interval should be annual, not per regime or decade.
11:54 pm, agreed, like in the Brac.
Need to retire most civil servants in Cayman Brac, total waste of money.
It is annual, 11:54. But what do we do if we keep firing/retiring Caymanians because they are not performing? Bring in highly qualified and experienced foreigners?? Can you imagine Steve McField and Orrett and Theresa and the posters on CNS exploding about neo colonialism, Caymanians being sidelined, racism, etc etc? Can’t happen. So we have to put up with what we’ve got.
No. We have to increase the standards and hold people to them.
They do conduct annual appraisals. Also six month interim appraisals.
did it really take 30 odd years to find out that someone was underperforming?! goodness how many more are probably there taking up space and earning a big salary!
check out Cayamn Brac, there they would find a lot of just seat warmers.
Some in the Brac don’t spend enought time at work to even warm the seat.
She was fine when she was a teacher at the High School. But ambition took over and she was out of her depth.
Wow. Clearing the Fluff? 2009 until now…
Here’s hoping that the situation may be able to improve now.
