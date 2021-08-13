‘Trusted’ travellers get wristbands for ID
(CNS): People travelling to Cayman who have had a verifiable vaccine against COVID-19 are now allowed to isolate at home on trust, but government is still issuing them with wristbands to ensure that the monitoring team can quickly identify them during welfare checks and make sure they are not mixing with friends and family while they are in isolation. Officials confirmed that as the first travellers quarantining on ‘trust’ begin to arrive, they will be closely monitored even without the GPS tags.
Anyone arriving with an unverifiable vaccination must still quarantine for ten days with the GPS bands, and all unvaccinated groups, including families with children, must isolate for 14 days either in a government facility or at home with the tag.
Two more travellers in isolation have tested positive for the virus. There are currently five active cases of coronavirus among those in quarantine. Only one person is symptomatic and no one is in hospital.
Meanwhile, there was little change in the vaccine numbers on Thursday, with the national rate for those fully vaccinated still at 68%. Just 75 more people got their first shot over the last day and 54 their second dose.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety, Local News, Travel
I can only keep praying that most people who come here are trust worthy enough to quarantine as required without being monitored 24/7. In the US recently a parent who tested positive for coronavirus sent their kid to school, even though the kid had also tested positive for covid before going to school. Now almost 100 kids and teachers have been directly exposed because of one person’s selfishness and sense of entitlement.
CNS: Here’s the story for anyone interested.
Please consider getting the vaccine! If not for yourself, then for those who are unable to get it (i.e. children) and those who are immuno-compromised.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/viral-tiktok-video-anti-vaccine_n_6115040ee4b0f7bc26a28fe4
“I don’t understand how you don’t believe in science to prevent disease but all of sudden you’ll run to the hospital to take every experimental drug they’ll give you to save your life,” Arena added. “It makes no sense.”
When will the new BA schedule (announced 2 weeks ago by the government) be posted to Travel Cayman?
Bermuda has softly opened up. This has been their experience. As expected, quite a few cases. So far, hospitalizations are only a few.
My colleagues in Bermuda say they still have to wear masks in some places. Their main concern is avoiding remote learning again in fall for kids.
No easy solutions …I don’t think CIG will eliminate the quarantine requirement on Oct 9th. I’m now ok with that (I wasn’t before). It is clear that tourism here, there, and anywhere will not be back to normal this year.
(Disclosure: double vaxxed since March. Family physician in Cayman).
https://www.royalgazette.com/health/news/article/20210812/live-covid-19-press-conference-at-5-30pm-4/
Gonna get myself ready for the next lockdown. Rich, entitled travelers are not going to be told to stay indoors.
Except the only one I heard about was about a person who just came from Jamaica used her boyfriends apartment to quarantine and he kept sneaking in through the window to sleep with her every single night. And she’s a domestic helper so it’s not just the rich.
Just wondering.. Why is it that if someone/group is privately quarantining that a simple security measure, by way of a SIGNAGE etc, on the property or Door indicating that person is on “Arrival Mandatory Quarantine Period” is not being done to protect all of US!
Speaking from experience most friends and family already know you are in quarantine and won’t visit, you occasionally get the church lot around, but you tell them through the door to go away, and deliveries, I leave a table outside and tape a note to the door to say ‘leave outside – in quarantine’. You really don’t need anymore hoops, hurdles and oversight.
As it should be.
The UK’s Statistics office published survey results this week with respect to vaccine hesitancy. We should do the same type of analysis here to better understand the problem.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/healthandwellbeing/bulletins/coronavirusandvaccinehesitancygreatbritain/9august2021
Good – that is common sense.
In the news it seems that common sense may be spreading –
“Indonesia’s capital reopened its retail malls this week, but solely for shoppers vaccinated against coronavirus…
“This is a positive measure for the shopping mall. So that visitors can be assured that everyone who enters the mall has been scanned and considered safe and healthy,” said Eka Dewanto, the general manager of Pondok Indah Mall in north Jakarta.
recipe for disaster…
people can’t be trusted. and you can’t trust an incompetent civil service to monitor and track these people.
When will our vaccines be electronically verifiable?
They have a portal to register on, they just haven’t felt the need to tell anyone about it.
Trust when delta is about to sweep America. There are still people who think this the flu. You think they are going to do the right thing? The vaccine was approved for emergency use, also Israel is on their third booster shot and still some are dying. This is the wrong move
Now, if only CIG could choose a method for verifying US vaccines that is actually available! The SMART Health Card they have chosen as only acceptable method hasn’t even been rolled out yet! An official letter from pharmacy/state plus vaccine card should be an option.
Hi, thanks for informative articles. Can you also provide coverage of whether there will be an official passport or wrist bracelet etc provide to Cayman residents who are hoping to travel and at this point only have their paper version of their vaccination details?
This is so preventable. 😢
https://www.thedailybeast.com/coronavirus-kills-4-teachers-in-one-day-in-broward-county-school-district
Four Florida teachers working in the same school district died of COVID-19 within one day of each other this week. “Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away, and another teacher at a high school,” Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told CBS. Fusco said three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown.
Why the dislikes? Honest question.
My 2 cents.
Thank you for sharing. Very very unusual, hard to believe story.
*CNS: It’s hard to believe because you don’t want to believe. Read this and weep: Broward leads nation in new COVID hospitalizations; Miami-Dade 3rd
“We realize very, very well that the data is absolute,” said Dr. O’Neil Pyke, chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center. “The folks who are actually vaccinated are being protected to the tune of 90+ percent. The folks who are unvaccinated continue to fill the hospitals.”
While over on the other side of Florida: Lee Health warns of alarming increases in COVID-19 patients, deaths – Delta variant more contagious, deadly and affecting younger patients
What is known:
– they worked in the same district.
-3 were not vaccinated
-age?
– how and where they were treated?
– how long they had it?
– exact cause of death?
Why no details were provided?
Secondly, if all the facts are correct, there are millions who did survive covid.. We are doomed if continue focusing on those who died, not those who survived.
Before you start name calling! I’ll remind you that when people die from vaccines, it seems that those millions who had no ill effects are brought into justification. Then why it is the opposite when it comes to getting ill from covid?
Thank you, CNS.
As of today, 620,000 people in the USA have died of Covid. You say “there are millions who did survive covid. We are doomed if continue focusing on those who died, not those who survived.”
I believe those who died would tell you the exact opposite. Please have some compassion for the MILLIONS who are grieving the loss of family and friends to this awful virus.
Get vaccinated, please, for all of us.
More details that are not in the link you provided:
– The teachers did not contract the virus at school, according to Fusco. Some had family members who had contracted the virus and spread it to them.
– the names of schools or teachers is not provided
The story was repeated at least 150 times.
CNS: You’re getting desperate now. CNN: 4 Broward County, Florida, educators died within about 24 hours from Covid-19 complications
“The teachers’ deaths come just days before classes start in Broward County, among the country’s largest school districts, and as coronavirus cases surge in Florida and other states, driven by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates.”
So clearly, they did not contract it at school. What on earth is your point? Perhaps the names of the schools and the teachers were not provided to protect those schools and the teachers’ families from conspiracy theory nuts who refuse to believe the truth and harass people for telling it.
What was the question?
Preventable?
Wrong choice of word, unless of course you have a magic pill that prevents people getting Covid.
Phase Two Done. This allows the CIG to assess the local impacts and build capacity to manage increase in traveler volume anticipated with opening the borders in Phase 3.
Reached one mile stone, but somehow it just doesn’t seem to have celebratory feel. Wonder what the increase in traveler volume will be? Surely the stylish new wrist band will draw travelers in like flies to a dumpster.
Open the border without restrictions already.
Common sense – ‘Trust but verify’
If only such eagerness, drive and enthusiasm were directed toward implementing policies, plans or strategies to address the myriad problems Cayman is facing
Fake news, They made most people arriving on the BA flight wear the GPS tracking device depsite being securly vaccinated.
It is time to do away with this tyranny entirely.
If they open the borders for daily flights and keep 5 day quarantine in place, We will be fine.
Maybe just a muzzle would suffice for you.