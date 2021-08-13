‘Trusted’ travellers get wristbands for ID

IMSafe wristbands

(CNS): People travelling to Cayman who have had a verifiable vaccine against COVID-19 are now allowed to isolate at home on trust, but government is still issuing them with wristbands to ensure that the monitoring team can quickly identify them during welfare checks and make sure they are not mixing with friends and family while they are in isolation. Officials confirmed that as the first travellers quarantining on ‘trust’ begin to arrive, they will be closely monitored even without the GPS tags.

Anyone arriving with an unverifiable vaccination must still quarantine for ten days with the GPS bands, and all unvaccinated groups, including families with children, must isolate for 14 days either in a government facility or at home with the tag.

Two more travellers in isolation have tested positive for the virus. There are currently five active cases of coronavirus among those in quarantine. Only one person is symptomatic and no one is in hospital.

Meanwhile, there was little change in the vaccine numbers on Thursday, with the national rate for those fully vaccinated still at 68%. Just 75 more people got their first shot over the last day and 54 their second dose.