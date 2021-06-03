Election returns reveal few political donors

Alden McLaughlin on the 2021 campaign trail, with Roy McTaggart seated

(CNS): The candidates’ financial returns only reveal a snapshot of who gave what to whom during the recent election campaign. The ‘Alliance’, a combination of the Progressives and four independent candidates, reported the most income from larger donors but only cash payments of $5,000 or more have to be declared. The returns show that the PPM and the four ‘independents’ received about CI$200,000 from big donors, including CI$41,000 from Uncle Clem and $41,000 from an offshore entity, Alpha Carta, registered with Cayman Management at Strathvale House on North Church Street. Funds were also received from development companies TAG, which gave CI$27,500, and Crighton, which gave $12,000.

The party leader, Roy McTaggart, contributed $10,000 to the campaign. Austin Harris, who ran as an independent but on the PPM/Alliance ticket, appears to have donated his own campaign finances of $27,000. However, the original source of the money from Harris has been obscured as a result of how the former government members were allowed to file their returns.

The remaining $45,000 in donations came from single contributions of less than $5,000. However, the PPM spent almost $480,000 on the entire campaign, and it is understood that the balance of $280,000 came from existing party coffers collected before the campaign began or from individual candidates spending their own money on their own campaigns.

Most other candidates running as independents self-funded their campaigns and filed separately, even those who they ran in groups or teams. Ezzard Miller was the only other candidate to run on a party ticket, but as the only candidate in that party, his expenses of $27,000 were well within the limits. He received just $6,000 in separate donations.

Andre Ebanks raised $47,103.70 for his campaign, which was almost $13,000 more than he spent. Five donors each contributed $8,000: Jonathan Green, Aristos Galatopoulos, Michael Richardson, Tim and Ann Frawley (all of whom work at Maples) and Pamela Fowler. He also collected $7,100 in single donations under $5,000.

Issac Rankine said he received eight donations of less than $5,000 and one donation from his brother of around $8,000. Rankine is one of three candidates now serving in the PACT government who were reportedly given cash and services in kind by the Progressives, as well as political campaign advice and support.

The chairman of the PPM party, Alden McLaughlin MP, made that claim at a press briefing last month, but none of the independents recorded any donations from the Progressives. Jay Ebanks, who is believed to be another of those helped by the PPM, recorded no donations at all.

Given that candidates are only required to report their spending and donations received in the 45 days of the official campaign, which this year began on 1 March, and are only required to reveal the source of individual donations of CI$5,000 or more, the details surrounding what money is going into and out of politics is already opaque. But the rules regarding submissions for parties is making things even less transparent.

Wesley Howell, the supervisor of elections, told CNS that the law only “loosely defines a political party” as a group of candidates who have united to contest an election. “Notably, that definition does not include a requirement for the political party to be registered,” he said, responding to questions from CNS about how the Progressives were able to file their election finance returns as The Alliance.

“The Alliance group were able to file as a political party because of that definition,” Howell told us, noting that the law provides for the registration of political parties but it does not mandate it.

The requirements around financing are equally loose. Howell explained that the law does not explicitly require candidates expense returns to be submitted in compliance with an accrual accounting standard and candidates can file under a party and not as individuals.

“Political parties, even registered ones, have legally no obligation under the Elections Act to account for, or report on, any income or expenditure incurred outside of the campaign finance reporting period between Nomination Day and General Election Day,” he said. “I continue to advocate for legislative amendments to the Elections Act to improve the campaign finance reporting requirements to bring additional transparency to campaign finance in Cayman Islands Elections.”

The records are now open for public inspection at the Elections Office, where CNS viewed the documents this week. However, we were not permitted to copy any of the records to post for readers.