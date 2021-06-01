Political financing ready for reform

Domestic Election Observers at press briefing (L-R) Trecate Yong, Olivaire Watler, Hadleigh Roberts, Ian Whan Tong, Margott Lares-Alfonzo and Mark Hilton. Missing are Dr Sidney Ebanks, Colford Scott, Andrea Ruth Williams



(CNS): The team of domestic observers has now published the full report on the 2021 General Elections and has made a list of recommendations, one of which is the need for “comprehensive reform” of campaign financing. The local team was appointed because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented independent overseas observers from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association being on-island. Head of Mission Hadleigh Roberts explained at a press briefing on Monday that the team wasn’t qualified to officially assert any form of official approval of the elections but were able to offer their opinion that they were held to a high standard.

Besides expressing confidence in the overall conduct of the elections, the observers made a number of recommendations for Parliament to consider but singled out campaign financing as one issue that they hope legislators will give priority to if they embark on any reform of the elections law.

“It is clear that political financing is ready for comprehensive reform,” Roberts said. “It is up to the new Parliament to decide in which direction and how far it wishes to go to promote transparency and accountability in campaign financing, considering both income and expenditure. We recommend that political financing becomes a priority in any review of the elections framework.”

Roberts suggested that the MPs’ Register of Interests should be more transparent and that a register of political donations received would be helpful. “A framework for lobbying and lobbyists would also seem appropriate,” he added, and suggested that consideration be given to third party financing as well as closing the loophole that enables unsuccessful candidates not to file their returns.

After this election just three candidates have failed to file their returns; all the others are available.

The PPM filed its election expense returns as “The Alliance”, even though this is not a registered party and the four Alliance candidates maintained their independence. In addition, although Alva Suckoo and Vincent Frederick took some time to declare their decision to run on the Alliance ticket, they have not provided their own independent financial details.

The Alliance recorded CI$27,000 as a donation from Austin Harris, who failed to retain his Prospect seat, but there are no further indications as to what other contributions were received from Alliance candidates who were not PPM members. The reporting of Harris’ money as a donation to the Alliance obscures the source of the funds and how it found its way into the PPM party coffers.

Dwayne Seymour, who was re-elected to Bodden Town East, remains in the opposition camp but has resisted officially joining the party. However, his expenditure and donations have been consolidated into “The Alliance” declaration.

In addition, there is no mention in the PPM/Alliance declaration of the donations, in both cash and services, which, according to public statements by Alden McLaughlin at an opposition press briefing, the party had given to other candidates during the campaign that are now in the PACT Government.

The observers confirmed that it was not part of their remit to examine the returns after the elections, but Roberts noted that there were questions surrounding the issue of party submissions. “We did not have the time or resources to look into that,” he said, though they had seen the summary of the finances.

Roberts said the report looks at the different political forces at work and the idea of teams versus parties and what defines them, but the Elections Act does not provide a framework for how parties are registered.

The observers found there was “a general appetite for improvement in several aspects of political life”. Suggestions on how to modernize the system include forming an independent political commission that could adjudicate on disputes and set guidelines for elections in the grey areas not covered by the law.

The mission also highlighted the secrecy of the ballot box as an important issue that should be addressed. Specifically, having a serial number on both a counterfoil and the ballot presents an opportunity for secrecy to be compromised, the observers found, though they said they have no reason to believe that it was used by anyone to observe someone’s vote.

But as the numbers are in red ink and have only four digits beginning with a zero, Roberts said that removing them would be a “positive step”. His colleague, Ian Whan Tong, added that the secrecy of the ballot is critical but if someone wanted to, they could trace a voter to a specific ballot under the current system.

“We never actually saw this; it is a theoretical concept but it is certainly possible,” he said. The observers were told that the reason for this is to enable verification that an elector’s vote has been cast and counted, which they said was reasonable, but they felt it was a small benefit compared to the risk that voter secrecy could be compromised.

While the observers have no power to impose or direct anything, Roberts said he hoped that Parliament would give consideration to their report, which includes 23 recommendations. To date, however, no government has acted on any of the recommendations put forward by the observer missions following the 2017 and 2013 elections, when the CPA began sending people to watch and offer advice on how to improve democracy.

The governor also said it was up to the elected members to decide what they do with the mission’s report, conclusions and recommendations.

“We have a strong reputation in the Cayman Islands for holding free and fair elections and I am delighted that this one was no different,” Governor Martyn Roper stated when he received the report. He said that in June the CPA virtual mission will produce their report. “It will be for the government and Parliament to consider how they plan to take forward both sets of recommendations,” Roper added.