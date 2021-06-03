NCC’s ability to stop bad developments challenged

Balboa Beach project

(CNS): The Planning Appeals Tribunal has returned for reconsideration an application that was declined by the Central Planning Authority after finding that the refusal was wrong because of questions over whether the Department of Environment is legally able to direct that board on behalf of the National Conservation Council without an explicit signed order for the case. The refusal related to a September 2020 application for a deck extension and filling at the Balboa Beach project on the George Town waterfront. The DoE found that there was no way to mitigate the detrimental environmental impacts on the marine park of what the developer wants to do there.

Through powers that the law gives the NCC, the technical experts at the DoE directed the CPA to turn down the application.

At the appeal hearing on Friday, despite the controversies surrounding this development, the environmental problems caused and the numerous enforcement orders, Sammy Jackson, the attorney representing the landowner, Kel Thompson, and the company, Waterfront Centre, behind the project, argued that the DoE does not have the power to direct the CPA. He added that even if it did, the directions made in this case were unlawful because there is no course of redress for the applicant.

Jackson was not required to mount much of an argument, however, as the Attorney General’s Chamber, which represented the CPA, failed to defend the claims that the board was wrong when it acted on direction from the DoE, simply accepting that it was unlawful and conceded the point without argument.

Despite the fact that the DoE submitted an extensive memo outlining the major issues with the project, stating in the first sentence that it was acting under delegated authority from the National Conservation Council (section 3 (13) of the National Conservation Law, 2013), the PAT found there was no evidence that the NCC had delegated the authority to actually make a direction to the CPA to refuse planning permission.

The tribunal recognised that this was a matter of public interest and said it needed to be clear how directives from the NCC that are made via the DoE are sanctioned. PAT Chairman Richard Barton said that the DoE director must be operating under some mandate from the NCC but in this case there was no documentation to state that and a step in the process was missing.

Jackson submitted that the idea of one government entity telling another what to do was “rife with risk” because this was challenging the right of a landowner to use his property as he wanted. He suggested it was not right that a government entity be given such “draconian powers” to direct the CPA where environmental considerations are involved in a decision.

Barton found that the CPA had refused part of the application (since, despite recommendations from the DoE, other elements were approved) on the basis that it believed there was an official directive from the NCC to the DoE. He said there had to be a process by which the DoE becomes the surrogate for the NCC. However, he did raise the point that there was no indication as to why the CPA had not asked how the DoE director had arrived at the position that she had the power to direct the CPA to turn down the application based on environmental concerns.

In his oral decision, Barton said the matter was to be remitted back to the CPA for another hearing as the decision to refuse the application was erroneous in law. He said that neither the CPA nor the tribunal had seen a document signed by the relevant agents or members or anyone with authority on behalf of the NCC to use the powers under the conservation law to direct the CPA to decline an application.

This decision calls into question the very little power the conservation law provides to protect the environment from the most egregious and dangerous development just at the point when the new PACT Government has been elected on a commitment to sustainable development.

In this case, the DoE, as the technical experts, wrote a 40 page memo on behalf of the NCC pointing out the significant and ongoing problems with the Balboa project. The department outlined concerns over the extent of the unauthorised works that have taken place on the site over the last few years, including those being addressed in this particular application, all of which was happening adjacent to a Marine Park in the heart of George Town.

Among the many issues raised, the DoE had concluded that nothing could mitigate the detrimental after-the-fact work or the additional work the developer wanted to do, and had used the powers under the law to put a stop to the environmental threats.

This is understood to be one of only two occasions when the DoE has gone beyond making recommendations to the CPA to refuse planing permission and directed them to decline an application on behalf of the NCC because of environmental issues. The other occasion was the controversial application for a house on the Boggy Sand cabana site, though the planning minutes reflect that the application was refused because it didn’t meet the required high watermark or front and side setbacks.

A date has not yet been set for the application to be re-heard.