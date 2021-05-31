PPM spent $480k on lost election campaign

Elections Office in the Bay Town Office Suites (1st Floor), 68 West Bay Road

(CNS): The Progressives and their Alliance members spent just a few dollars short of the absolute maximum spending allowed under the law on their election campaign, and more than half of it appears to have come out of their own pockets. According to figures released by the Elections Office on the election expense returns by parties and candidates, the Progressives and their four Alliance candidates spent CI$479,781.16, which is just under $219 less than the legal limit.

This averaged $39,981.76 per candidate in their 12 person line-up, though the law does not require spending to be broken down per head for political parties. Only three losing candidates from the 50 who ran in this election failed to submit returns on time.

Most of the money spent by the PPM apparently came from their own pockets or existing party coffers, as the party declared only CI$201,060 in donations or support through services, collected during the official 45-day campaign, which began on 1 March (Nomination Day). This was six weeks earlier than originally scheduled because the former premier, Alden McLaughlin, decided to call an early election because of the controversies surrounding McKeeva Bush and his conviction for a violent assault on a woman.

However, Bush was re-elected once again to his West Bay West seat, though his once significant majority was cut to just 25 votes. He was significantly outspent by his opponent, Mario Ebanks, who spent $38,616.75 on his very narrow loss but reported only $7,500 in revenue or goods and services. Bush reported receiving only $7,000 in revenue and spent just CI$17,000 on the campaign trail.

Overall, between them the 50 candidates spent more than CI$1.2 million on the 2021 elections. Some spent less than CI$3,000 and many collected no revenue, claiming to fund their campaigns entirely from their own pocket, while others collected significant revenue for their campaigns. Andre Ebanks, now the financial services minister, collected the most, with a massive CI$47,000 in revenue and donations, which exceeded his expenditure by almost CI$13,000. Wayne Panton was self-funded and spent over $38,500 to secure his seat in Newlands.

The successful candidate who spent the least was Bernie Bush, who was returned to his seat in West Bay North and is now the new home affairs minister. Bush spent just $6,550 on his campaign and collected $5,000 in donations and support, while his opponent, Rolston Anglin, spent $37,816.04, almost six times as much, with $34,300 collected in revenue.

Arden McLean spent $39,008.32 on his unsuccessful campaign in East End, the most by any losing candidate, and collected CI$6,500 in donations. Johann Moxam, who was entirely self funded, lost to Joey Hew in George Town North but came close to matching the average PPM per head spending of almost $40,000, having spent $39,000.

Campaign financing remains controversial, as candidates are required to disclose very little about the source of their funds and how much is collected and spent before Nomination Day. Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said he looked forward to working with the Cabinet and Parliament on the modernization of elections legislation, particularly in the area of campaign finance reporting.

There are no penalties for losing candidates who fail to report on their campaign funding and spending. Elvis McKeever, Dr Frank McField and Richard Bernard have not submitted returns but all three men ran modest campaigns and between them got only 175 votes. Howell asked the candidates to nevertheless file their returns of revenue and expenditure.

The full individual candidate expense returns are now available for inspection at the Elections Office.