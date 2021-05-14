Alden accuses successor of hypocrisy
(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin has accused his successor, Premier Wayne Panton, of hypocrisy over his decision to form a government with McKeeva Bush. McLaughlin said Panton had taken the view that the “prize of the premiership was worth him going back on everything he had said and done previously, and lo and behold we have Mr Bush back as speaker of the House and part of the PACT administration”. Speaking at the opposition’s first press conference, McLaughlin said it was one of the greatest political ironies that Panton had resigned from the Progressives because he said they “were unprincipled” and had failed to fire Bush from his high office.
While the press conference was called by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart to outline the Progressives’ shadow cabinet and who in his team will be holding which ministers to account, several of the PPM members and Dwayne Seymour spokes about the events in the wake of the election.
McLaughlin MP (RED), who will now be the shadow minister for financial services, international trade and agriculture, spoke about the days immediately after the election result and admitted that the Progressives had been “blindsided” by the early meeting that Panton held with the successful independent candidates.
McLaughlin denied that any pressure or intimidation during the negotiations had come from their side and said it was quite the reverse. But he also said that the PPM had made arrangements with four candidates who are now in the PACT Government that they believed were going to join them in the wake of the election.
McLaughlin said they had assisted these unnamed candidates financially, offered political advice and endorsed them. But he said something must have happened in the last week of the elections, as he did not believe “the plot that was hatched” with the independent group and Panton had happened overnight.
He said that the Unity government had called early elections because of the controversy stirred by Bush and his conviction for assault, as well as the private member’s motion filed by the opposition calling for him to be ousted. McLaughlin made it clear he did not want to deal with that.
“Rather than allow that process to play out with all the attendant controversy and bad feelings it would involve, after consultation with my caucus I took the decision to dissolve the government,” he stated.
McLaughlin said that after the election, the PPM had decided that they would not form an administration with the member for West Bay West. “We took a principled position in the aftermath of the election that we would not go back into government with Mr Bush,” he said. However, on the campaign trail the then premier had avoided indicating whether or not that would be the case.
While McLaughlin made much of the fact that some PACT members had been among the loudest critics of the situation with Bush, it was because Isaac Rankine had reneged on his initial deal with the independents and signed an agreement with the PPM that Bush was able to play ‘kingmaker’ in order to secure the independent-led government that the country had voted for.
During the press conference the opposition members said they would be focusing on rebuilding the Progressive party, and Joey Hew MP (GTN) stressed the need for the PPM to ensure that they were fielding their own party candidates in more constituencies at the next election.
Although he was disappointed by the departure of Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to the PACT Government, McTaggart said that she had not actually resigned from the Progressives and remained a member of the party.
McTaggart said he would welcome Dwayne Seymour becoming the next formal member of the party. Seymour, however, said that while had not ruled this out, it would be a matter for his constituents who had returned him as an independent allied with the Progressives.
See the full conference on the Progressives Facebook page.
Category: Politics
With all due respect to each of us, regardless of our political affiliation, we would react the same way Alden did, because he was pressured as being unethical by the very same individuals in power, because he did nothing about Mckeeva Bush. That was one of the main reasons why Wayne left PPM. Those same individuals turned around and swallowed vomit and reinstated Mckeeva in the very same position they were upset about. Now common, fair us fair, it doesn’t matter our political affiliation, we would be vocal about it, if it happened to us. It is politics after all. 🤷♂️
Arden Mcklean, where you at? Why don’t you call out Wayne like you called out Alden in regards to Mcveeka? You were so passionate about booting Mcveeka.
Power is corruptive and corrosive. And it can poison our very ideals and principles. That’s on full display. So Alden is no sore loser in that regard.
Alden is on point if we like it or not. I hope the ppl see the real side of these independents.
Everything that happened was from the PPM coalition spending their whole last term XXXX with a XXXX port deal….they were blindsided by Cayman showing their disgust and their strength and honorability…Bush should have been removed or even renounced when the coalition were in power…instead he was embraced with PPM fat smiles. Your slimy after the election poaching and buying support caused the need to incorporate Bush into the PACT government people wanted. You disgust us all and need to stfu you loser pigs!
Alden should have dealt with Mr. Bush when the problem first surfaced instead of calling early election and avoiding the issue. He ran the orchestra in a coward manner so accept the results and move on.
One thing this press conference proved, it’s Alden still running the show. Poor Roy, he sat there and read his prepared speech and Alden ran the show..Sickening!
PPM version of the Big Lie.
Breathtaking hypocrisy is essential to being successful in politics.
Mr. McLaughlin and PPM are crying like spoilt kids who lost their lollipops. The hypocrisy on all sides is shocking. SMH
Alden got beat at his own games of telling lies and making promises they cannot keep unless people were rewarded for their loyalty. The deep state is in control of the established politicians as they finance all sides so control the agenda.
Both Alden and Wayne are now beholden to McKeeva so it looks like we may have traded for the same dog puppy. Nothing will change until there are investigations and charges filed against all parties and political players.
Says the fella who called a snap election to leapfrog his chances of getting in and avoid dealing with the Honourable McBeater himself 🤦🏻♀️
Alden stop being a spoiled child you won but you LOST so just Suck it Up Buttercup 🤬if you had been a man and not a mouse and dealt with Mr Bush we ALL WOULD HAVE BEEN HAPPY TODAY So guess what deal with it now sit your butt on that backbench and look at the new government.
Sour grapes
Still acting like sore losers who don’t understand they would all have been thrown out on their asses, with extreme prejudice, if not for COVID, which any competent government anywhere in the world could handle, and where they had the UK providing the good majority of what made for the success. They even cut the campaign short and couldn’t do it. They couldn’t even field candidates in enough districts to TRY for a majority – and their own polling will have driven those decisions. They are lucky to have any seats at all. They had zero trust with the community – most people felt like we were on a train going 100,000 mph to a destination of their and DART’s choosing, with them even admitting ‘no buttons to push to slow down our economy of which we know’. Alden said that – ‘I wish we could just turn off some tap but it doesn’t exist’. Really? How are we surviving without almost any tourism then – the most resource-intensive way of making small amounts of money for Cayman and Caymanians, but the fastest way of making foreigners rich? Well, the people pushed their own buttons. Now learn from your mistakes or you will spend another term in opposition, at best. I will never vote this crowd in again because they will promise ALL of Cayman, every piece of it, to special interests to get back in, and they’ll bring back every proposal people hated, as well as their callous and arrogant attitude towards ordinary people and structural problems in society (just because they’re all rich or stupid or both). Saw Roy’s apology tour in action at Business After Hours the other day – he was walking around looking for people to talk to him. It’s honestly pathetic. If I was any of them, I would just shut up completely, and stay home. You are not wanted or needed or missed.
Well summarized…they seem surprised Caymanians spoke out against this…the whing of a obsolete dinosaur.
Alden suggesting that he has principles makes me sick.
Referring to this sentence “ However, on the campaign trail the then premier had avoided indicating whether or not that would be the case.”…..
Alden may not have addressed that but Roy, who was the party leader on the campaign trail, did very clearly say MB would not have a place in his government.
Oh boy, Progressives still don’t get it – the country no longer wanted them in government! The PEOPLE of the Cayman Islands are sick of their shady leadership!
Totally correct!! Why don’t they stfu?
Alden is one to talk. A man who has sold his soul for the prize of power countless times before. Lick your wounds old man.
Sore loser, grow up.
The only thing that could grow any longer would be his nose. The progressives, what little memory is left of them, are history fodder. The Pact has packed the house.