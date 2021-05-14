Alden accuses successor of hypocrisy

Alden McLaughlin MP at the Progressives press briefing

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin has accused his successor, Premier Wayne Panton, of hypocrisy over his decision to form a government with McKeeva Bush. McLaughlin said Panton had taken the view that the “prize of the premiership was worth him going back on everything he had said and done previously, and lo and behold we have Mr Bush back as speaker of the House and part of the PACT administration”. Speaking at the opposition’s first press conference, McLaughlin said it was one of the greatest political ironies that Panton had resigned from the Progressives because he said they “were unprincipled” and had failed to fire Bush from his high office.

While the press conference was called by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart to outline the Progressives’ shadow cabinet and who in his team will be holding which ministers to account, several of the PPM members and Dwayne Seymour spokes about the events in the wake of the election.

McLaughlin MP (RED), who will now be the shadow minister for financial services, international trade and agriculture, spoke about the days immediately after the election result and admitted that the Progressives had been “blindsided” by the early meeting that Panton held with the successful independent candidates.

McLaughlin denied that any pressure or intimidation during the negotiations had come from their side and said it was quite the reverse. But he also said that the PPM had made arrangements with four candidates who are now in the PACT Government that they believed were going to join them in the wake of the election.

McLaughlin said they had assisted these unnamed candidates financially, offered political advice and endorsed them. But he said something must have happened in the last week of the elections, as he did not believe “the plot that was hatched” with the independent group and Panton had happened overnight.

He said that the Unity government had called early elections because of the controversy stirred by Bush and his conviction for assault, as well as the private member’s motion filed by the opposition calling for him to be ousted. McLaughlin made it clear he did not want to deal with that.

“Rather than allow that process to play out with all the attendant controversy and bad feelings it would involve, after consultation with my caucus I took the decision to dissolve the government,” he stated.

McLaughlin said that after the election, the PPM had decided that they would not form an administration with the member for West Bay West. “We took a principled position in the aftermath of the election that we would not go back into government with Mr Bush,” he said. However, on the campaign trail the then premier had avoided indicating whether or not that would be the case.

While McLaughlin made much of the fact that some PACT members had been among the loudest critics of the situation with Bush, it was because Isaac Rankine had reneged on his initial deal with the independents and signed an agreement with the PPM that Bush was able to play ‘kingmaker’ in order to secure the independent-led government that the country had voted for.

During the press conference the opposition members said they would be focusing on rebuilding the Progressive party, and Joey Hew MP (GTN) stressed the need for the PPM to ensure that they were fielding their own party candidates in more constituencies at the next election.

Although he was disappointed by the departure of Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to the PACT Government, McTaggart said that she had not actually resigned from the Progressives and remained a member of the party.

McTaggart said he would welcome Dwayne Seymour becoming the next formal member of the party. Seymour, however, said that while had not ruled this out, it would be a matter for his constituents who had returned him as an independent allied with the Progressives.