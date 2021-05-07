Police seize 800lbs ganja in local busts

Drugs recovered on 27 April 2021 (Photo by RCIPS)

(CNS): Following a number of local drug busts at homes and on the road last month, police have seized around 800lbs of ganja and arrested six people, five of whom have been charged with drug dealing offences. The ganja was found in three separate incidents. In the first, two vehicles were searched in East End. In the other two related incidents, drugs were found during a search at a home in Spotts Newlands, and also during an operation in which various West Bay residences were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law.

The first incident, police seized 128lbs of ganja from two vehicles that were stopped and searched after they were spotted speeding in an apparent convoy on Sunday, 18 April, along the the Queen’s Highway. A 30-year-old-man of East End was arrested after police found 120lbs of ganja in his vehicle, and a 23-year-old woman was arrested after they found over 8lbs in the vehicle she was driving. They have both been charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply. While the man was placed on conditional bail after appearing in court, the woman, described by police as having no fixed address, was remanded.

Nine days later, on Tuesday 27 April, police searched a residence in Spotts Newlands under the Misuse of Drugs Law and found another large quantity of ganja. A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from West Bay and a man aged 49 from Bodden Town were all arrested. The two men have since been charged and with two counts of possession of ganja with intent to supply and remanded, while the woman remains on police bail.

Following that haul and as part of their investigations, police conducted further busts under the Misuse of Drugs Law in West Bay, where more ganja was seized and a 26-year-old West Bay woman was also arrested and later charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply and has been conditionally bailed.

Around 670lbs of ganja was seized during these two operations.