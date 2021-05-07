Early bumper surplus may buffer looming deficit

Finance Minister Chris Sanders at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): With the ongoing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the borders to tourists, the government is expecting a large deficit by the end of 2021. But Chris Saunders, the new finance minister, has revealed that the first quarter results for public finances are showing a much bigger surplus than expected, which might help the country deal with the expected problems ahead. Each year government takes in a significant part of its annual earnings in the first three months, when most of the fees relating to the financial sector are paid. An overall CI$202 million surplus for this first quarter, $40 million more than forecast, provides a buffer against the financial turmoil ahead.

Speaking at the PACT Government’s first press briefing since the election, Saunders reminded the public that, in accordance with the pre-election financial forecast, the Cayman Islands Government is facing a deficit of more than $157 million by December 2021. And while he plans to avoid borrowing if possible, Saunders made a commitment that government will put people over profit. He said the current debt ratio is only 5.1% and government still had access to the line of credit secured by the previous government, so there was no pending cash flow crisis.

However, he warned that without tourism revenue government will be relying on stamp and import duties. The minister said he will try to cut that expected deficit by adopting policies that keep money circulating in the local economy, such as by encouraging people to support the local farmers and also increase fuel efficiencies to reduce the money going overseas, but the combined pressure of public spending to support those suffering by the closed borders and loss of fees from the sector will create a difficult environment.

Saunders said that he has been tracking customs duty compared to last year, which was fuelled by the pension withdrawal, but so far this year both import and stamp duties were equal to or more than last year, which he said would help keep the domestic economy going. He explained that there had been a direct hit to the country’s domestic economy with the loss of tourism as well as the impact on the public purse.

“We definitely need tourism back; there are no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he said, noting the loss of as much as a billion dollars taken out of the economy. But he made it clear that government will not be opening the borders before it is safe to do so.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan confirmed that the stipend which is being paid to workers in the tourism sector who have been furloughed or who have lost their jobs as a result of the border closure will continue beyond June, when it was due to come to an end. But Bryan said that there was no plan yet to increase the payment from $1,500 which had been a campaign promise made by the PPM.