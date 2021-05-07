Batteries probable cause of recent dump fires

George Town dump after the May 5 fire

(CNS): The latest fire at the landfill is one of three over the last month that officials at the Department of Environmental Health believe were caused by batteries. In each case the fires started at the surface in recently tipped waste, and although the precise sources have not been identified, in each case the issue of batteries in the garbage remains a present risk and high likelihood of being the cause. “We have been ramping up our messages to help the community better understand the risks of improperly disposing batteries and the hazardous results this can cause,” said Michael Haworth, Assistant Director – Solid Waste, DEH.

“Our team working the landfill are our brothers and sisters and we urge the public to help us ensure their safety while they go about their jobs,” he added.

It was thanks to the quick action of the DEH team along with the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) that these blazes were quickly isolated and extinguished but the threat to safety remains, particularly if people do not dispose of their batteries correctly, officials said. The DEH added that it aims to provide communities on all three islands with the knowledge they need to create best practices at home for disposing of batteries.

But although the onus is placed on residents to separate the batteries from regular waste, the number of places where they can be disposed of remains limited. For more on Battery Recycling Resources visit the DEH website to access full list.