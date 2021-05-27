Fleeing driver faces long list of charges

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from Bodden Town was expected in court Thursday facing a long list of offences, including assaulting a police officer, after he left the scene of a road crash last week. In addition to the assault, he has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, use of an unregistered vehicle, making a false report of the commission of offence, and escaping lawful custody. He was arrested on Monday, 24 May, in relation to a two-vehicle collision on Hurley Merren Boulevard in George Town on 17 May.

The RCIPS said he fled the scene before the police arrived. “During the arrest, he assaulted the officer, and force was used in order to affect the arrest,” police said. The officer involved sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.