Driver arrested for DUI after Friday night crash

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a licence and driving without insurance following a crash on Rex Crighton Boulevard, east of Norfolk Drive, on Friday night at around 8:20pm. According to a police press release, the man was driving a black Honda Civic heading east when he collided with a white Isuzu Elf. That driver then collided with a railing on the side of the roadway and overturned while the Honda left the roadway.

Officers spoke to both drivers. Following inquiries, they arrested the driver of the Honda Civic, who now faces being disqualified from driving for a minimum of one year, along with a fine or even a custodial sentence.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Isuzu received minor injuries and were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.