Apartment application adjourned over new road

Artist’s rendition of Yarl Development

(CNS): An application by Pro Plus Construction for an apartment complex off the Linford Pierson Highway was adjourned by the Central Planning Authority after a hearing on Wednesday. The Yarl Development, which is also the subject of a re-zoning request, has already been scaled down since the original application, but is going be changed again after the developers were told by the National Roads Authority of plans to build a road through the land where the project is proposed. While this is not a barrier to the development, it requires a shift in the footprint, which may also see less encroachment on the mangroves in the area and address objectors’ traffic concerns.

The hearing was heavily attended by conservation activists as well as objectors living in the immediate 450ft radius, who are the only people who can formally object due to the gradual chiseling away of the radius through changes to planning regulations made behind closed doors in recent years. The Mangrove Rangers and other non-profit groups are following planning applications that threaten mangroves and other critical habitat more closely so they can raise the alarm and engage the wider community about development threatening natural resources or beach access.

Several objectors were allowed to present their concerns about the Yarl project, but it became apparent that this will likely be a very different project, which had the CPA at odds over how it should proceed. The developers revealed that they had been in last minute discussions with the NRA and had learned that in addition to a proposed South Sound bypass, another road is expected to be gazetted in the near future that will run through the middle of the land.

The CPA heard that this would remove one of the challenges posed by the development — increased traffic around Halifax Road. The new road would mean that future residents would not be adding to the weight of traffic entering and leaving the LPH via that one small road. However, it was apparent that none of these road proposals exist formally as they are not approved or even gazetted.

As objectors raised questions about issues, such as stormwater management and what roads would go where and who should pay for them, it was clear that many of the agencies involved in the planning process are not properly communicating and the entire process, even for major projects, is disjointed and piecemeal.

But a stormwater management for the entire South Sound basin, which many have been saying is needed for a long time, was not on the agenda and dismissed by the CPA members, as the chairman made it clear that all developers are responsible for the management of water on their properties and would be expected to engineer the solution. However, objectors pointed out that this is not always the case and in the area where this development is planned flooding is a major issue that is not getting resolved.

When questioned by one member of the CPA about how the developer was going to address the Department of Environment’s specific recommendations regarding the loss of another significant patch of wetlands, the developer’s attorney said they did not want to get into that as they planned to consider all of the environmental issues at a later date along with other concerns raised by objectors.

Having broadly outlined the main issues surrounding the development, it was agreed that the application would be adjourned to give the developer time to talk to the NRA, produce an amended proposal that moved the entire development into the northern part of the land, and then re-present the application with the changes and address the issues raised by objectors.

The question of the re-zoning application was also dismissed, as the CPA insisted it was a separate application.