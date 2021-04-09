Prince Philip dies at Windsor Castle age 99

Prince Philip

(CNS): Royal officials have announced the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years. The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle Friday morning, the palace announcement stated. Prince Philip had been discharged from hospital a few weeks ago after undergoing surgery. He had stepped away from public life in 2017 after more than 60 years of public service, which he had jokingly summed up as the “the world’s most experienced plaque unveiler.” He has largely lived away from the public gaze over the last few years at the secluded Wood Farm on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The official announcement from Buckingham Palace on Friday morning stated: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Queen will be in official mourning for eight days.

As tributes began to pour in, the UK royal machine and government began to grapple with the problem of dealing with a funeral of a senior member of the Royal Family during a COVID-19 lockdown in Britain, as funerals are currently limited to 30 guests.

Prince Philip was born into Greek-Danish royalty on Corfu, a Greek Islands in the Mediterranean, on 10 June 1921, but the family was banished from Greece when he was very young. He lived in France, Germany and Britain before marrying the young Elizabeth, who went on to become Queen Elizabeth II and he became her unofficial prince consort.