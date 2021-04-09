Shore fishing allowed in over half local waters

Photo by DoT

(CNS): Local fisherfolk are still free to fish from the shore around the Cayman Islands along more than half of the country’s coastline. The Department of Environment said there was some misunderstanding in the community about the recent rule changes to the Marine Park regulations and noted that fishing from the shore was still allowed in many, many places. The 8” size limit for fish still applies in all ‘open zones’, as well as other general species protections, such as the limits on conch and lobster. And it is, and has been for several years, illegal to kill sharks or rays. But people can fish in over half of Cayman’s near-shore waters out to 150ft deep.

Some line fishing zones within the enhanced marine parks system have even been combined with ‘no-diving’ overlay zones to preserve fishing access in those areas, while balancing user demands on the limited and fragile marine resources.

The marine reserve zones do not allow shoreline fishing, the Marine Parks system was designed with alternating marine reserve and ‘open’ or line fishing zones. This is to allow fish to build up and then move out from the marine reserves into adjoining zones as a means of promoting sustainable fisheries in the Cayman Islands. Sustainable fishing from shore is included in these ‘open’ and line fishing zones.

“The enhanced Marine Parks regulations recently approved by the Cabinet includes, among other areas, designated line fishing zones,” said Dwayne Seymour, the minister with responsibility for the environment. “There are also many areas of coastline around all three Cayman Islands that do not fall within the Marine Parks system. They are ‘open zones’ where fishing is allowed.”