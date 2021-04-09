Shore fishing allowed in over half local waters
(CNS): Local fisherfolk are still free to fish from the shore around the Cayman Islands along more than half of the country’s coastline. The Department of Environment said there was some misunderstanding in the community about the recent rule changes to the Marine Park regulations and noted that fishing from the shore was still allowed in many, many places. The 8” size limit for fish still applies in all ‘open zones’, as well as other general species protections, such as the limits on conch and lobster. And it is, and has been for several years, illegal to kill sharks or rays. But people can fish in over half of Cayman’s near-shore waters out to 150ft deep.
Some line fishing zones within the enhanced marine parks system have even been combined with ‘no-diving’ overlay zones to preserve fishing access in those areas, while balancing user demands on the limited and fragile marine resources.
The marine reserve zones do not allow shoreline fishing, the Marine Parks system was designed with alternating marine reserve and ‘open’ or line fishing zones. This is to allow fish to build up and then move out from the marine reserves into adjoining zones as a means of promoting sustainable fisheries in the Cayman Islands. Sustainable fishing from shore is included in these ‘open’ and line fishing zones.
“The enhanced Marine Parks regulations recently approved by the Cabinet includes, among other areas, designated line fishing zones,” said Dwayne Seymour, the minister with responsibility for the environment. “There are also many areas of coastline around all three Cayman Islands that do not fall within the Marine Parks system. They are ‘open zones’ where fishing is allowed.”
The maps and rules of the marine parks are available for download from the Department of Environment website here.
The DoE is available to talk to anyone with questions about the rules either individually, or in group settings.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Humans don’t need to eat any animal protein, at all – least of all, mercury-laden fish. Teach a man to watch Seaspiracy on Netflix.
“sustainable fisheries” do not and will never exist; its a nice buzzword for developers and those raping the seas.
8.08 why not say it like it is. Jamaicans are the invaders trying to turn Cayman into the place they ran from.
Chris Saunders should have a word with his people.
“This is to allow fish to build up and then move out from the marine reserves into adjoining zones as a means of promoting sustainable fisheries in the Cayman Islands. Sustainable fishing from shore is included in these ‘open’ and line fishing zones.”
We won’t have to worry about this when all the mangroves are torn down for development!! Three times stupid and stuck on dumb!!!
What about the Honduran commercial fisherman living aboard in Port Zone that are filling buckets and buckets with sprats caught using large cast nets in GT Harbour? Maybe there should be some catch limits or resource management guidelines before it’s all gone? Why are those boats/people/foreign dogs allowed to moor there indefinitely?!?
Laws don’t make any difference to those that break them. It only prevents the honest person from catching fish legally.
If no one enforces the law, you will have poachers continually depleting the fish, conchs and lobsters, and all of the poachers that have been caught were always Caymanians.
What happened with fishing licenses and restrictions on non Caymanians fishing? I have seen foreign nationals catching buckets of undersized fish to stew up for “fish tea”. Fish populations have already collapsed. Why are we not doing more to protect and enhance not only the environment but a key aspect of Cayman’s cultural heritage?
If you see people catching undersized fish, call 916-4271 and report it to the DOE.
Can we please get a link to the legal fish sizes in Cayman? Although I do not catch a bunch of 4 inch grunts to eat, I do catch one or 2 to use as bait.
“The maps and rules of the marine parks are available for download from the Department of Environment website here.” (Sorry, the link from the bottom of the CNS article did not paste over.) http://doe.ky/marine/marine-parks/
Which includes the 8″ size limit. On all fish except fries, sprats, goggle-eyes. (And Nassau grouper of course, but that size limit goes the other way around.)
after looking at the map the area marked line fishing certainly is a lot less than half of the shoreline.