Police chopper steers two sea rescues

Photo courtesy of @XRayOneCayman

(CNS): Two men who were tipped from a kayak and five boaters struggling to return to shore were rescued at the weekend after the RCIPS Air Operations Unit coordinated the response to the two separate incidents caused by rough weather Sunday. Just before 3pm the police helicopter located two men whose canoe had capsized and were struggling to regain control of it due to the weather conditions. A civilian vessel responded to a call from the AOU and brought the men to shore, where they were met by police and found to be unhurt.

Just 45 minutes later, the chopper located a boat with five people on board that was experiencing difficulties at sea off North Church Street and needed help getting back to shore. The crew coordinated a response on the water by both the Cayman Islands Fire Service rescue team and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard. The vessel was towed ashore and all of its occupants were found to be well.

Thanking the members of the public and the agencies who helped in the successful rescue, the AOU urged boaters to be mindful of the weather conditions when planning watersports activities, especially during weather and shipping warnings, as was the case this past Easter weekend.