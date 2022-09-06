RCIPS chopper flies to TCI to tackle gang trouble

RCIPS helicopter lands at TCI (photo by the Air Operations Unit)

(CNS): The police helicopter has once again been deployed to the Turks and Caicos Islands following a significant spike in gang-related violent crime resulting in four deaths over the weekend. The governor’s office said that the TCI government had asked Cayman to deploy a chopper from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit to provide them with overnight aerial surveillance of the most badly affected areas. The hope is that its presence will act as a deterrent to any further escalation in violence and, ultimately, save lives.

Governor Martyn Roper discussed this request with Premier Wayne Panton and Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and all agreed that Cayman should do everything possible to help another British Overseas Territory in need. The helicopter and crew left Cayman Monday evening for the deployment.

“We are very lucky to have our Air Operations Unit and the team there, ably led by Inspector Neil Mohammed, who were keen to help support law and order in TCI,” the governor said. “I want to thank them for responding so quickly to this call for help and thank those who will be leaving their families to take on this very important role. Our two state-of-the-art police helicopters are an outstanding asset to our Islands and the region. Our remaining helicopter is fully operational and will be able to respond to any requirements on our Islands.”

The premier said he was pleased Cayman can be of assistance to a fellow BOT. “We have a proud record of supporting our brothers and sisters in the region and we are pleased to be in a position to do so,” he said.