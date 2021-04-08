Financial services neglected by candidates

Johann Moxam

(CNS): The importance of the financial service sector in keeping the Cayman Islands economy afloat over the past year has been highlighted in the latest reports from the Economics and Statistics Office. No other private sector employs as many Caymanians as finance, and the revenue the next government will need to navigate its way through the next year will come largely from the businesses operating in the offshore space. However, many of the 50 candidates vying for office, even the incumbents on the government benches, show little knowledge or understanding of financial services or have explained how, if they are elected, they will protect Cayman’s golden goose.