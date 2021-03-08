Chopper and coastguard chase drug canoe

Photo courtesy of @XRayOneCayman

(CNS): Four Jamaican nationals have been charged with drug smuggling offences after they were caught by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard last week and around 400lbs of ganja was recovered. A release from the RCIPS said the canoe was spotted by the police helicopter crew while on coastline patrol. After they saw the chopper, the men on the canoe changed course and sped away, but the crew alerted the coastguard for assistance. They continued to monitor the vessel and observed the occupants throwing what appeared to be packages into the water.



The coastguard vessel caught up with the boat and the men, aged 28, 37, 40 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of importing ganja and taken into custody where the COVID-19 protocols were followed and the men all tested negative, the RCIPS said.



The discarded packages, which were later confirmed to contain ganja, were located and collected as evidence. The suspected smugglers have since been charged with possession and intending to import ganja and were due to appear in court today.