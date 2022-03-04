Helicopter cops sue manufacturer over ORIA crash

Damaged RCIPS helicopter ready to be shipped

(CNS): Three years after the original police helicopter crash-landed at Owen Roberts International Airport after a failed take-off, the RCIPS pilot at the time, Nigel Pitt, and his passenger, PC Greg Banks Jr, are both suing the manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters, claiming the machine was defective and caused the hard landing, in which the two men were injured.

The two suits, which were filed separately last month and posted on the court online register just a few days ago, are limited in detail but make a claim for personal injury damages relating to the 26 February 2019 crash.

Both men said they were injured when the helicopter “made a hard landing due to a defect or other failing in its manufacture”. They argue that Airbus was “negligent and/or breached the duty of care it owed towards” the men.

No specific figure is made in the claim regarding how much the two police officers are seeking, but in addition to the damages for personal injury, pain, suffering and loss of amenity, they are also asking the court for interest, costs or other relief.

The chopper in question was purchased second-hand in 2007. The landing badly damaged the tail as it smashed into the ground, leaving the machine damaged beyond repair. At the time, the RCIPS stressed that the crash-landing was due to a faulty machine part or mechanical failure and not pilot error.

However, the RCIPS was able to secure an insurance payout, which went towards the acquisition of a new one and it now has two choppers. These are used here and in other overseas territories, as one was partially funded by the UK. Both machines have become essential tools in drug interdiction and have improved the Cayman Islands’ search and rescue capabilities.