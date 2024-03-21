CUC sues gas station boss over cash collected on bills

Rubis on Eastern Avenue

(CNS): CUC is claiming that the operator of the Eastern Avenue Rubis gas station failed to pay over $130,000 in bill payments collected from CUC customers when the station acted as an agent for the power company. In the first instance, CUC is seeking over $60,000 plus interest from Roger Tatum and his company, Serve-Pro Cayman Ltd, which runs the gas station, after he defaulted on an agreed plan to pay back the full debt.

According to a lawsuit filed against Tatum and his company, CUC and Tatum entered into an agreement where CUC customers could pay their electricity bill at the gas station. In turn, Tatum’s company would receive a commission, and the bill money would be forwarded to CUC. Tatum also agreed to provide an itemized report and invoice each month, a summary of all transactions carried out for CUC and deposit the cash or cheques into its bank account.

But CUC claims Tatum failed to pay the bill money collected at the station or provide an accurate record of the transactions. In late April 2023, CUC served a Notice of Breach, demanding that the gas station or Tatum pay back all the money that had been collected from customers to the tune of CI$133,521.24. It also asked for the transaction records over the previous two months and suspended the deal for the station to act as its agent.

In response, through a promissory note issued in June, Rubis Eastern Avenue and Tatum agreed to pay the debt due in CI$25,000 monthly instalments starting at the end of that month and then on the 29th of each month until the debt plus interest was paid. Under the terms of that deal, if the monthly instalments were not paid within seven days of the date, the entire debt would become due. The deed was varied in August 2023 to allow a smaller instalment that month of CI$5,000 and then back to the $25,000 on the 25th of the month, with the full debt expected to be paid off by 23 December 2023.

In the legal documents, CUC states that Rubis Eastern Avenue still failed to pay the instalments. In late November, it served the business a letter before action demanding payment of the accumulative missing instalments with interest and legal fees of around CI$75,000. However, no money has been paid, and CUC has now filed suit, seeking CI$60,512.24 in the first instance.