Missing man’s body found off Eastern Avenue

(CNS): The police are investigating the sudden death of a local man whose body was found on Friday morning in a grassy area by the junction of Eastern Avenue and Watlers Drive near the waterfront in George Town. Although the man has not been formally identified, his family, who reported him missing on social media yesterday, has been informed about the discovery.

The road was closed earlier today but has since been opened. However, forensic work continues to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.