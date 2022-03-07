PPM accuses PACT of sleepwalking into dump disaster

Operational area of the George Town landfill

(CNS): Almost a year ago, less than three weeks before the 2021 elections, the PPM-led Unity government signed a deal with Dart for a waste-to-energy facility, and the PPM, now in opposition, is accusing the current administration of “sleepwalking the whole country into a horrific environmental disaster”.

Joey Hew, the deputy opposition leader and shadow minister for the environment, defended the deal his party struck to tackle the Cayman Islands’ long-running waste management problem and said that if PACT was serious about sustainable waste management, it would embrace the ReGen solution.

However, this week Premier Wayne Panton broke his six-month silence on the situation, explaining on social media that he had not said anything previously because the discussions were sensitive and government could not “just lay it all on the table”.

But he did say there were concerns about the costs of the deal signed by the previous administration, as several important components of managing the country’s waste were not costed in the agreement. Speaking on Wednesday evening on Marl Road, he said that the government needs to have a clear picture of what the overall costs are going to be.

The premier said that during the negations after Dart was selected in October 2017, the discussions focused on affordability, and because the costs were high, various elements were “de-scoped or removed” from the project, such as the cost of collecting trash from the Sister Islands and shipping it to Grand Cayman.

Panton said that what PACT was trying to do was to understand the true costs of the entire project and management of waste, including the remediation of the dump, collection and shipping, as well as the actual waste-to-energy facility.

“Then we must look at it overall and say, is this something the country can afford?” he said. “Once we have satisfied ourselves… we can make a decision about whether this is a good thing to do or not.” At this point, PACT is continuing with the talks because there are few options now available, Panton added, implying that the deal signed by the PPM had tied the government into the ReGen project.

But he stressed the need for government to know exactly what the true overall costs will be and the increased impact on public finances over the next three decades before it makes the final commitment. He said PACT had to do the best it could to ensure it had mitigated all the risks and covered the gaps, as the project is already under review by the auditor general and would be subject to further review.

The previous administration has already come under criticism for signing the deal just a few weeks before the election, given that Dart was selected as the preferred bidder more than four years before that.

But Hew has defended the project and pointed out that several members of the current administration were part of the previous government, including the minister who had signed the deal, Dwayne Seymour. He also noted that the chief officer in the current premier’s sustainability ministry was also very familiar with the project.

He argued that the shipping costs for carrying the garbage from the Brac were a very small part of the overall costs and were nothing compared to the cost of losing the ReGen agreement.

“It is a real disappointment that the government that touts itself on having a sustainability focus is allowing one of the most environmentally necessary projects to wither on the vine,” he said. He noted that the current landfill has less than three years of life left and it could take that long to complete the waste-to-energy facility.

“The premier said in October that he was not rushing into an agreement on ReGen without assessing the sustainability of the contract. I hope he understands the sustainability of doing nothing,” he said.

Hew said that he believed that the Department of Environmental Health was allowing “free-for-all dumping at the remaining ‘temporary’ mound at the landfill”.

“We have gone back to bad days of dumping and not compacting and covering the garbage. The international standard is to compact and cap every 24 hours. We have gone away from this,” he stated. Compacting plays an important part in dump management, cutting down leeching and extending the life span of the landfill. But most importantly, it also prevents fires.

Hew’s comments came against the backdrop of another fire at the dump last Tuesday night, which he said was in this open area.

However, over the last year, there have been far fewer serious blazes than in previous years before the remediation work, which Dart is being paid to do in a separate agreement from the main deal. Before that work, there were a number of massive fires, fuelled in part by public sector cost-cutting during the recession that had led to the DEH virtually abandoning compacting due to broken equipment and an inadequate marl budget.

Hew said the government needed to sign the ReGen deal so the work on the WTE could get underway as quickly as possible. “Completing ReGen and correctly managing our landfill is a matter of national importance, but it is also a matter of life or death for my constituents,” he said.

“I intend to keep beating the drum until there is some action from the premier and his government on one of the most important environmental concerns for our islands,” Hew added.