DoE opens bid on new approach to invasive iguana
(CNS) The Department of Environment (DoE) is hoping to find a new way to manage the invasive green iguanas and move away from the current bounty system, transitioning the current cull to a lower cost operation, given the reduced population. According to a bid recently opened on the government’s procurement website, this is envisioned as a gradual change to hunting teams paid by the hour, rather than for each iguana killed.
Over the last few years, more than 300 cullers killed about 1.32 million green iguanas under the bounty scheme, but the DoE has said that the time would come when this approach would no longer work effectively. They are now proposing to deploy hunting teams of licensed air rifle operators with existing track records of safety and effectiveness primarily on Grand Cayman but also on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
These hunters will work with spotters, noose operators and iguana retrievers. However, prospective bidders on the next phase of managing the invasive species can propose other strategies that they think would be effective for the longer-term cull. Such proposals will be vetted for efficiency, effectiveness and costs, among other criteria.
“It is anticipated that existing bounty hunters on Grand Cayman will continue under present arrangements until they no longer find this financially worthwhile, with many of them expected to transition to the new hunting team operations as the green iguana population falls,” the DoE said in the tender documents.
“There will be no predefined pivot point, with each culler free to make their own decision whether to continue under existing bounty arrangements, to join a contracted team, or to move to alternative employment. As the bounty hunting activity falls, the opening hours for the green iguana carcass reception facility at the GT Landfill can be reduced proportionately,” the officials explained.
Unless the activity level becomes so low that the Project Steering Committee decides that the operating expense is no longer justified, the DoE said the bounty hunting will not be closed.
The aim for the new phase in the cull is to reduce the green iguana population on Grand Cayman to 10,000 individuals or less, as estimated by the DoE’s annual population surveys, and to eradicate them from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
Bounty cullers and expert hunting teams will be accountable to the project manager, who will be accountable to DoE and to the steering committee.
The documents for the tender note that project management skills required include logistics, payroll, team and staff management, data collection and management, technological skills for location monitoring of teams, and human resource skills capable of coordinating and managing a large and diverse team of variably independent workers and their interactions with the public.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Let every person who applied for a Air Rifle Firearms Licence get one, and in no time there would be no more greens. It’s criminal that they will only issue licences to friends and family.
What can go wrong when we start to pay people to walk through the bushes by the hour…
Bonkers beyond belief.. and somehow cig has come up with a scheme which is way more open to abuse than the previous nonsense plan.
Auditor should stop it right now.
As for the unaudited previous nonsense scheme I will ask the following questions and will wait for answers:
How were the 1.3m iguana killed?
Who counted 1.3m dead iguanas?
How were the1.3m counted?
Where are the 1.3m dead iguana now?
Surely being paid by the hour has to be more expensive than by the head. Plus open to abuse.
What a terrible idea. Former Bounty Hunters to be paid by the hour ??
The DOE has it thought this out very well.
You couldn’t make it up.
DoE should keep seek to retain the per head pest management budget and just integrate target list for another season into other persistent problem areas like feral chickens and (appreciate some don’t want to hear this) cats – esp those that pose immediate threat to Little Cayman’s critically sensitive and valuable bird sanctuaries. There are also invasive termite and mealy bug threats where comprehensive territorial pest management strategies would be appropriate.