DoE opens bid on new approach to invasive iguana

Juvenile green iguana (Photo by Mark Orr)

(CNS) The Department of Environment (DoE) is hoping to find a new way to manage the invasive green iguanas and move away from the current bounty system, transitioning the current cull to a lower cost operation, given the reduced population. According to a bid recently opened on the government’s procurement website, this is envisioned as a gradual change to hunting teams paid by the hour, rather than for each iguana killed.

Over the last few years, more than 300 cullers killed about 1.32 million green iguanas under the bounty scheme, but the DoE has said that the time would come when this approach would no longer work effectively. They are now proposing to deploy hunting teams of licensed air rifle operators with existing track records of safety and effectiveness primarily on Grand Cayman but also on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

These hunters will work with spotters, noose operators and iguana retrievers. However, prospective bidders on the next phase of managing the invasive species can propose other strategies that they think would be effective for the longer-term cull. Such proposals will be vetted for efficiency, effectiveness and costs, among other criteria.

“It is anticipated that existing bounty hunters on Grand Cayman will continue under present arrangements until they no longer find this financially worthwhile, with many of them expected to transition to the new hunting team operations as the green iguana population falls,” the DoE said in the tender documents.

“There will be no predefined pivot point, with each culler free to make their own decision whether to continue under existing bounty arrangements, to join a contracted team, or to move to alternative employment. As the bounty hunting activity falls, the opening hours for the green iguana carcass reception facility at the GT Landfill can be reduced proportionately,” the officials explained.

Unless the activity level becomes so low that the Project Steering Committee decides that the operating expense is no longer justified, the DoE said the bounty hunting will not be closed.

The aim for the new phase in the cull is to reduce the green iguana population on Grand Cayman to 10,000 individuals or less, as estimated by the DoE’s annual population surveys, and to eradicate them from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Bounty cullers and expert hunting teams will be accountable to the project manager, who will be accountable to DoE and to the steering committee.

The documents for the tender note that project management skills required include logistics, payroll, team and staff management, data collection and management, technological skills for location monitoring of teams, and human resource skills capable of coordinating and managing a large and diverse team of variably independent workers and their interactions with the public.