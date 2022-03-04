Caymanians urged to take up Dart’s tourism jobs
(CNS): Caymanians and permanent residents with the right to work are being urged to take up the growing number of jobs on offer in tourism, as the sector ramps back up in anticipation of growth in the sector over the coming months. The PACT Government has made it clear that employers will not get work permits until people displaced by the border closures are back at work, forcing them to make a much greater effort to find suitable local staff.
As a result, Dart will be hosting a job fair on Saturday morning at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on behalf of that resort, which is one of the island’s largest tourism employers, as well as the Kimpton and the Hampton, which are both also owned by Cayman’s wealthiest investor.
Managers from the three hotels will be available to speak about the opportunities available in food and beverage, culinary, housekeeping, front desk, concierge, pool and beach, accounting and other roles. Jobseekers will be able to schedule interviews for specific positions of interest and register for training for future opportunities.
Justin Howe, President of Real Estate Asset Management, said Dart was pleased to support the commitment to offer opportunities to Caymanians.
“Since the Cayman Islands Government announced the further relaxing of COVID-19 travel restrictions that came into effect on 18 February, the three hotels have seen a marked increase in reservations,” he said. “With this momentum fuelling the initial recovery of the tourism business, our Dart team and the hotel leaders are eager to meet local applicants and share information about available positions.”
No prior registration is required to attend the event, but job seekers are asked to bring their resumes.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Jobs, Local News, Tourism
When the government first announced the tourism stipend I warned that having people receiving money but not working for an extended period would be a recipe for disaster.
Any chance of them paying a living wage? Or is this just another installment in the ongoing tourism industry justification of importing transient labour at minimum wage.
Noting the sad footnotes of many: non-managerial posts only. International experience required. Obscure Eastern European or Asian second language fluency preferred. Must be able to swallow pride and eat customer’s always right bullshyt without management support. Certain restrictions or looks, race and national bias will apply. Top performers can expect duties to double or triple until they grow the good sense to quit. We actually want to hire an indentured permit holder and hold their passport, or would have built our own tourism vocational school years ago. “Standard” confidential agreement, hair-trigger termination clause, and Labour Law discretions will therefore apply. Have to be seen to be pretending to do this, before submitting permits for our already short-listed recruits, that have already bought their plane tickets.
Prediction: Caymanians won’t want the jobs offered because they won’t be good enough jobs, and the jobs will then be filled by permit holders and then there will be endless complaints about permit holders taking all the jobs. proceed with the dislikes and hater replies, however this a repeating pattern
Here’s a radical idea. Stop paying slave wages that attract work permit holders here for the weather and a good time and pay a decent living wage so young Caymanians can actually afford to live on their island and get on the property ladder. Let’s start at around $12-15 an hour instead of the quite laughable and insulting $6 an hour. And no, I’m not a Caymanian, I’m a UK expat who would like to see local workers get on in life.
Give these kids a chance. How much money do the rich owners actually need????
Ppm has sold country to dart…