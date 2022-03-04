Caymanians urged to take up Dart’s tourism jobs

(CNS): Caymanians and permanent residents with the right to work are being urged to take up the growing number of jobs on offer in tourism, as the sector ramps back up in anticipation of growth in the sector over the coming months. The PACT Government has made it clear that employers will not get work permits until people displaced by the border closures are back at work, forcing them to make a much greater effort to find suitable local staff.

As a result, Dart will be hosting a job fair on Saturday morning at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on behalf of that resort, which is one of the island’s largest tourism employers, as well as the Kimpton and the Hampton, which are both also owned by Cayman’s wealthiest investor.

Managers from the three hotels will be available to speak about the opportunities available in food and beverage, culinary, housekeeping, front desk, concierge, pool and beach, accounting and other roles. Jobseekers will be able to schedule interviews for specific positions of interest and register for training for future opportunities.

Justin Howe, President of Real Estate Asset Management, said Dart was pleased to support the commitment to offer opportunities to Caymanians.

“Since the Cayman Islands Government announced the further relaxing of COVID-19 travel restrictions that came into effect on 18 February, the three hotels have seen a marked increase in reservations,” he said. “With this momentum fuelling the initial recovery of the tourism business, our Dart team and the hotel leaders are eager to meet local applicants and share information about available positions.”

No prior registration is required to attend the event, but job seekers are asked to bring their resumes.