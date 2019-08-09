Police to buy second new chopper

Damaged RCIPS helicopter ready to be shipped

(CNS): Cabinet has given the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service the all clear to buy a new helicopter to replace the one that crashed earlier this year because it cannot be repaired. The police have been in talks with the insurance company about the original machine, which, shortly after take-off at the Owen Roberts International Airport in February, hit the ground and damaged the tail as a result of mechanical failure. Government is expected to receive around $2.6 million from the insurance pay-out for the older chopper, which will go towards a new one.

The RCIPS confirmed that they are still in negotiations with a preferred bidder for a new helicopter, which they hope to purchase before the end of the year. While the costs has not yet been confirmed, the CIG recently spent around $11 million on an Airbus H145, which it purchased in partnership with the UK with a view to using that helicopter in other overseas territories in the event of an emergency or disaster.

That machine is already being used for medical emergencies and will be used by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard for search and rescue as well as crime fighting purposes. It is not yet known what type of machine the police will be buying to replace the original Euro-chopper.

That helicopter was bought almost a decade ago and fuelled a considerable amount of financial scandal at the time after then police commissioner Stuart Kernohan was accused of misleading politicians when pitching for the $3 million machine. However, it soon became a critical tool in the RCIPS fight against crime, and after modifications also began helping in emergency airlifts and search and rescue.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention