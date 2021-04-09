Cubans leave boat as standoff ends
(CNS): The MV Bulk Freedom was finally able to leave the George Town harbour late last night after the stand-off between the Cuban migrants and the Cayman authorities ended. The government obtained a court order to get treatment for a sick infant among the group after her parents repeatedly refused to accompany her to hospital throughout the day. Premier Alden McLaughlin made the announcement on the campaign trail last night that government had used the courts to get the baby treatment, and as a result the Freites family had been taken to the George Town hospital. Shortly afterwards, Customs and Border Control announced that after the family left the ship, the rest of the group was removed.
The stand-off, which lasted almost three days, between the group of Cuban migrants and government began when the Bulk Freedom brought them back to local waters, having found the Cubans adrift at sea and rescued them early Tuesday morning. Ten members of the group were awaiting the processing of asylum claims and were wearing electronic tags. However, the 911 centre lost track of them Sunday evening, after they set sail on their ill-fated journey along with Javier Freites, Erica Alvarez-Freites and their ten-month-old baby daughter.
But when the ship reached Grand Cayman, the group refused to get off and urged the captain to take them to the United States or Central America. However, the captain refused for a number of reasons, largely based on maritime health and safety regulations.
The group had been documenting their time aboard the ship in a communications room via social media, making repeated claims that they were being mistreated by the Cayman authorities, which has been emphatically denied by the government.
CBC confirmed that all of the Cubans were escorted ashore to government COVID-19 quarantine facilities and further details would be released later today.
Category: Border Control, Local News
So much hostility on such a small island. Cayman Kind! Not!
The parents of the minor child need to be charged with endangering the life of the child. All need to be processed and sent back to Cuba as soon as their quarantine period has ended.
You sound like Nazi. And you never raised a child.
If they have now committed criminal offenses they should be deported back to Cuba and the record of their offenses should be forwarded to the US which does not usually accept people with criminal records. That might send a signal to others and might prevent this group from showing up here again in a few months.
What criminal offenses have they committed? You should work for Gestapo.
They are 14 persons including the baby in this photo.
So that means that 11 persons, not 10, were wearing ankle monitors.
The father of the baby already has his residence so he probably didn’t have to wear ankle monitor. Or I guess it might be the mother of the baby without it as she’s not Cuban so not an asylum seeker.
Absolutely disgusted with these people, send them packing!
DEPORT THEM … as soon as quarantine ends straight to ORIA and CUBA ahoy !!!
Ok so we now have to pay to quarantine them, the cost of the hospital bill for the infant and a place for them to reside after quarantine. Um no, just put them on the plane and send them back to Cuba. If the mother is so desperate to be reunited with her other children she has the freedom to return to DR, they are not Cuba. In addition, obviously her priorities are in the wrong place and now has put her baby’s health and welfare at risk so off to jail you go and then deportation!! If they found money to buy a boat they can now offer to pay for the cost of that poor Captain who I am sure had to pay for penalties from the Panama Canal and probably lost his job. Also, agree with the person who commented about the ankle monitors not being triggered, what kind of system do we have? who sold them the boat? if the one Cuban met his wife here then they had the freedom to roam around and work on our island they could have easily jumped on a plane to DR. Next time just send them back, there is no reason to have them wait here for our courts since it appears we take way to long to make a decision and we cannot handle the influx of Cubans onto our shores. Maybe they should think of sailing North like Bahamas.
Why did the ankle monitors not trigger an alarm before they boarded the boat and disappeared?
How could they pay for the boat, and for the phone data?
Please don’t allow them to manipulate us any longer, and draw benefits all the while. Stick them in the detention center in one room, and let them quarantine together. Why foot the bill for separate rooms at Holiday Inn and reward poor behaviour, they’ll just go misbehaving on once they are out.
They put the baby’s health and welfare at risk, charge them!
CNS, I am bit perplex as to why you are describing them as the “FREITES” family. Javier’s wife is Frietes. In spanish countries, wives keep their surnames. They keep their mothers and father’s name. Javier’s full name is JAVIER JOUZ VARONA.
There is a way to correct them without acting like an arrogant **. “I am a bit perplex”.. seriously?..
sounds like you know alot about them
Have you considered taking a nap and asking someone to explain that last name thing to you again gov’t worker? Slooooowly?