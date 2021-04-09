Cubans leave boat as standoff ends

Cuban group aboard the ship (from Facebook)

(CNS): The MV Bulk Freedom was finally able to leave the George Town harbour late last night after the stand-off between the Cuban migrants and the Cayman authorities ended. The government obtained a court order to get treatment for a sick infant among the group after her parents repeatedly refused to accompany her to hospital throughout the day. Premier Alden McLaughlin made the announcement on the campaign trail last night that government had used the courts to get the baby treatment, and as a result the Freites family had been taken to the George Town hospital. Shortly afterwards, Customs and Border Control announced that after the family left the ship, the rest of the group was removed.

The stand-off, which lasted almost three days, between the group of Cuban migrants and government began when the Bulk Freedom brought them back to local waters, having found the Cubans adrift at sea and rescued them early Tuesday morning. Ten members of the group were awaiting the processing of asylum claims and were wearing electronic tags. However, the 911 centre lost track of them Sunday evening, after they set sail on their ill-fated journey along with Javier Freites, Erica Alvarez-Freites and their ten-month-old baby daughter.

But when the ship reached Grand Cayman, the group refused to get off and urged the captain to take them to the United States or Central America. However, the captain refused for a number of reasons, largely based on maritime health and safety regulations.

The group had been documenting their time aboard the ship in a communications room via social media, making repeated claims that they were being mistreated by the Cayman authorities, which has been emphatically denied by the government.

CBC confirmed that all of the Cubans were escorted ashore to government COVID-19 quarantine facilities and further details would be released later today.