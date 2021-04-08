Captain insists Cuban migrants must get off his ship

MV Bulk Freedom

(CNS): The captain of the MV Bulk Freedom has indicated that he is unwilling to take the Cuban migrants currently occupying a communications room aboard his vessel to any other port and has insisted that the group must disembark here in the Cayman Islands, according to the latest official update on the impasse. Customs and Border Control is still supplying the migrants with food, water and baby supplies. The infant with the group is said to be ill with a fever but offers of medical assistance have been refused, officials said in a short statement. They also said the continued claims by the migrants that they are being mistreated by them “are simply not true”.

CBC confirmed that they became aware last night that the baby was ill, however the child’s parents, Jouz Javier Freites and Erica Alvarez-Freites, have refused repeated offers by the authorities to take one of them and the child to the George Town Hospital for treatment.

Despite the challenging situation, the CBC said that the Cubans continue to be cared for in accordance with local policy, which is compliant with the 1951 Convention on the Treatment of Refugees.

But the situation is becoming more challenging, as the captain of the Bulk Freedom has told the authorities he will not take the migrants to any other port, despite their repeated requests to be taken to the US or Central America. The ship’s next port of call was the Panama Canal where it was schedule to have been by lunchtime today.

The captain was quoted as saying in the release that “the vessel’s structure and equipment cannot facilitate this number of persons onboard in terms of health and hygiene”. He has also said the ship’s safety equipment and manning does not allow more than 25 people on board and is therefore adamant that they must disembark in Cayman.

“CBC and the assisting agencies, RCIPS and CICG are actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the release said.

Freites managed to resume his social media contact during the course of the day, as Cayman officials returned to the vessel a number of times without resolution.