Baby falls ill as Cuban Facebook stream cuts off

Erica Alvarez-Freites and her baby asleep on the Bulk Freedom (from Facebook)

RCIPS officers on the Bulk Freedom with riot shields (from Facebook)

(CNS): Social media posts by Cuban refugees and migrants aboard the Bulk Freedom show that Jouz Javier Freites’ phone was cut off at around 8:00 Thursday morning and he is no longer able to live-stream the situation on the cargo ship. Meanwhile, his baby is believed to be very unwell and in need of medical attention. There have been no updates from the Cayman authorities since Wednesday afternoon about how they are dealing with what is now the third day of a stand-off with the migrants, who are refusing to leave the ship that rescued them early Tuesday morning. The migrants have said they do not want to be in Cayman and are begging to be taken to America.

The question of the baby’s health was the subject of the most recent social media posts but many of those videos are now failing to load, as it appears the Cubans are losing access to data and their social media accounts.

The ship remained anchored off the George Town port at the time of posting. It is understood that this is presenting problems for the captain, according to snippets from the social media postings.

Efforts by Customs and Border Control, the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard to board and remove the migrants yesterday by force were abandoned and the Cubans spent another night aboard the ship that plucked them all from the water some 50 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman when the engines failed on the boat they claimed to have bought here a few days before they set sail.

Around ten members of the group were wearing electronic tags and had been housed in the community while they awaited the results of their asylum claims or deportation back to Cuba.

However, Freites has already received refugee status in Cayman and has leave to remain. But he had recently been protesting outside the Government Administration Building in George Town because the law relating to refugees does not provide for his wife, who is from the Dominican Republic, to be his dependent.

Freites, Erica Alvarez-Freites and their child were among the group of more than a dozen men and women that left Cayman sometime on Sunday when the 911 call centre lost track of their monitors.

As of yesterday evening, just one of the migrants had voluntarily left the Bulk Freedom and was taken to the government’s COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Holiday Inn. Officials have not yet responded to inquiries regarding the rest of the group or what the plan is to address the ongoing incident.