Inflation continued to plague Cayman through COVID

(CNS): According to the Economics and Statistics Office’s third quarter report, the gross domestic product fell by around 8.2% in the Cayman Islands but Caymanians were still facing inflationary pressure from price increases. Available indicators show that the challenges the Cayman Islands faced at the end of last year, nine months after COVID-19 arrived here and some ten months after the virus emerged as a potential global threat, were not just fuelled by the health crisis but also the continued cost of living.

While the economy was wavering and people were losing their jobs, there was no sign of any relief from the inflationary pressure Cayman remains under. The largest decline for Cayman’s economy was the hospitality sector and retail, while the financial services helped Cayman stay afloat as the sector, which is the largest contributor to GDP, contracted by only 0.7% during the period.

But one of the most significant challenges for people in Cayman during 2020 was that inflation continued to grow, despite the impact on their ability to work during lockdown and the closed borders. According to the average annual Consumer Price Index for 2020, inflation was up by only 1% compared to the previous year, but massive drops in some areas disguised the actual pressures people were facing with price increases.

The CPI shows that inflation was running the highest with goods and services that hit ordinary people the most during the pandemic. Communication increased by 5.9%, just as people were more dependent than ever on the internet and phones to work and allow their children to take part in online school. Food and drink grew by over 5%, and housing and utilities increased by more than 4%.

Where inflation fell, thereby lowering the average rate, this was largely in sectors such as transport, especially air travel, when no one was flying, giving a misleading impression of the cost of living. These drops had little impact on most people, who have seen the things they actually need continue to increase in price.

Inflation is one of the greatest challenges for the Cayman economy, but speaking on the Chamber of Commerce Forum this week, Roy McTaggart, the current finance minister and leader of the PPM, claimed that there was very little that government could do to address inflation in Cayman because the bulk of the products we buy are imported.

Despite the fact that government controls the rate of duty and manages the policies to encourage or discourage local produce and manufacturing, McTaggart said that we import all of the everyday things we consume and so we also import inflation. He suggested that having more medical tourism or solar on people’s home could reduce the cost of living. But he argued that the solution was to upskill people and increase their earning potential.

Tackling inflation and the issue of the cost of living has been a primary issue on many candidates’ platforms and a number of the candidates have presented solutions for controlling inflation. These have included re-examining how duty is charged and on what, subsidizing backyard farming, creating a commercial ganja sector, and encouraging new green economies, such as by making homes self-sufficient through solar panel installation and encouraging small scale green manufacturing like local upcycling, recycling and reusing services.

