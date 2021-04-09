CSU forecasters predict 17 storms in a busy season

Water in George Town as Hurricane Delta passes south of the Cayman Islands in 2020

(CNS): The preliminary forecast by the experts at Colorado State University for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season predicts a busy one, with 17 named storms leading to eight hurricanes and at least four major hurricanes. Based on information obtained through March 2021, the experts from CSU predict “activity above the 1981–2010 average”, which is described as a conservative estimate that will be updated with greater accuracy closer to the start of the season.

“At this point, there is a relatively good chance that the tropical Pacific will revert to neutral ENSO conditions during this summer, but it seems unlikely that El Niño conditions will occur during this year’s hurricane season. El Niño typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity through increases in vertical wind shear. The tropical Atlantic currently has near average sea surface temperatures, while most of the subtropical Atlantic is warmer than normal,” the forecasting team stated in the review.

They explained that this early forecast is to “satisfy the curiosity of the general public and to bring attention to the hurricane problem”, but they said it is impossible to precisely predict the season’s activity in early April.

Nevertheless, based on four decades of experience and data, the hurricane forecasters said the analysis of a variety of different atmosphere and ocean measurements through March which are known to have long-period statistical relationships with the upcoming season’s Atlantic tropical cyclone activity, along with output from dynamical models, indicate that 2021 should have above-normal activity.

“The big question marks with this season’s predictions revolve around what phase ENSO will be, as well as what the configuration of (sea surface temperatures) will look like in the Atlantic Ocean during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season,” the scientists added.

2020 was the busiest hurricane season on record, with 30 named storms, but in the 2020 April prediction CSU had called for just 16 named storms. But despite the huge number of storms, Cayman remained largely unscathed during the season, with a just a few brushes with storms that moved on to cause havoc elsewhere. Hurricane Delta went on to become a category 4 storm as it slammed into Mexico and Louisiana, but had passed Cayman as a tropical storm inflicting flooding and minor damage.

Seasonal updates will also be issued on 3 June, 8 July and 5 August. The team will also be issuing two-week forecasts for Atlantic tropical hurricane activity during the climatological peak of the season from August to October. A verification and discussion of all 2021 forecasts will be issued in late November 2021, all of which will be available on the CSU climate research website.