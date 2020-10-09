Rapid assessment finds little damage from Delta

Damage assessment teams found little damage outside of coastal areas (Photo by HMCI)

Debrief of Hurricane Delta damage assessment teams on Thursday morning (Photo by HMCI)

Hazard Management Cayman Islands map of the impact of natural disasters (Photo by HMCI)

(CNS): Following the passage of Hurricane Delta, teams from planning and public works undertook a rapid damage assessment on Tuesday to ensure that there were no serious impacts from the storm. Damage to housing stock turned out to be minimal, with no significant flooding inland. The dozen teams that quickly evaluated damage to government and other buildings and facilities in each district of Grand Cayman found just a few areas where waves impacted the coastal shoreline.

With the exception of a few missing roof tiles some, fallen trees, and some minor flooding, officials said there really wasn’t much to report by way of noticeable damage in the Preliminary Assessment. There are a few public docks that sustained some damage and the public works department will be addressing those.

But the exercise helped to demonstrate that Cayman is increasingly well-prepared for more serious disasters as it adapts and improves its response. Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman said the unit had recently trained teams from the Department of Planning, Public Works Department and members of the Community Emergency Response Teams located in every district in the use of the ArcGIS geographical information systems software purchased by HMCI last year.

This technology coupled with mobile phones allowed team members at the National Emergency Operations Centre to view information on an electronic map of the island, as it was being entered by the teams.

“Going forwards it is our intention to deploy community responders alongside our trained assessors to help provide comprehensive live updates, that will enable decision-makers back at the National Emergency Operations Centre to act based on an optimal understanding of how a disaster has impacted the community,” Coleman said.

The planning and PWD teams are part of the Damage and Economic Assessment Emergency Support Team, within the NEOC’s infrastructure cluster. Their submissions will feed into any assessment of the economic impact of Hurricane Delta, which would be produced by the Economics and Statistics Office, which is also part of the infrastructure cluster.