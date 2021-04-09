Cayman Airways’ 3rd Max 8 arrives at ORIA

Cayman Airways plane in Seattle (Photos courtesy CAL)

Capt Perry and FO Dalkeith in Seattle before the flight to Grand Cayman

(CNS): The third Boeing 737-Max 8 aircraft that Cayman Airways (CAL) leased before the ill-fated aircraft was grounded following two fatal crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 has arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). CAL CEO Fabian Whorms confirmed that the airline had been able to take delivery of the aircraft after a favourable agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC), even though under the current limited schedule CAL does not need a third plane. Whorms explained that taking delivery of the plane this month put CAL in a good position with the manufacturer and the agent, while at the same time giving the national flag carrier the room it needs to prepare the new plane for service.

Just before Easter the plane made the 3,000 mile trip from the Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, with Captain Perry Panton and First Officer Dalkeith Whittaker at the controls.

CAL is not yet able to confirmed whether or not the current very limited schedule of repatriation flights will be extended in June, but once the borders open the airline is confident it will need all three of the new planes to be ready, after being grounded for more than two years in the wake of two fatal crashes of that type of aircraft.

Whorms was unable to detail the leasing agreements due to confidentially clauses but he said he was very comfortable with the situation.

According to a press release from the leasing company, Whorms said the airline “was fortunate and appreciative of having ALC as our aircraft lessor while we retire and replace our aging B737-300 aircraft”.

He added, “ALC was selected by Cayman Airways in 2016 after a competitive public tendering process and ALC has subsequently demonstrated a very strong commitment to working with Cayman Airways through the most difficult of industry challenges. Cayman Airways also has a historical relationship working with Mr Udvar-Hazy that spans more than three decades, and we look forward to continued excellent relations with ALC for many years to come.”

Steven Udvar-Házy is the executive chairman of the board at Air Lease Corporation.