King Charles passes on former titles to William

William and Kate, now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, with William’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth

(CNS): Prince William was confirmed as the Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III, in his first message as the new British sovereign in an address to the nation on Friday. Sitting at a desk by a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the new 73-year-old king repeated the commitment made by his mother over 70 years ago when he pledged to devote the rest of his life to upholding the constitutional principles at the heart of the British government and to serve “with loyalty, respect and love”.

King Charles noted that his role would now change and he would not be so deeply involved with the charities and issues that have played a significant role in his life to date. He is therefore passing these and his titles on to his eldest son, Prince William, including the title of Prince of Wales, a title reserved for the heir to the British throne. The tradition dates back to 1301, when the English King Edward I, after conquering Wales, made his son (later Edward II) the first English “Prince of Wales” at a ceremony in Caernarfon Castle.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” the King said. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

The new Princess of Wales is the first to hold the title since the death of Princess Diana on 31 August 1997.